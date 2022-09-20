ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K12@Dallas

Marsalis Mustangs return home

Principal Kimberly Richardson of Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary has been able to create a scenario that is every principal’s dream. As of the 2022-2023 school year, Richardson has been able to bring in not just one or two, but four former Mustang students to her teaching staff. “This is...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Two Dallas ISD schools selected for Exhibit of School Architecture

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) selected Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow and Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School as projects for the 2022-23 Exhibit of School Architecture. TASA and TASB announced that 55 projects will be included in this exhibit of...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake

Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dallas Isd#Art Education#Visual Arts#Art Educators#Taea
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Weekly

Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.

The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

52 Dallas ISD educators receive funding through Junior League of Dallas’s Grants for Innovative Teaching program

During a ceremony held September 15, the Junior League of Dallas and Texas Instruments awarded 52 Dallas ISD educators with grants of up to $2,500 each through the annual Grants for Innovative Teaching (GFIT) program. In total, nearly $113,000 were distributed to fund deserving educators’ winning projects addressing reading and literacy enrichment; diversity; special education; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); or arts and culture enrichment across one or more grade levels.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy