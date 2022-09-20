Read full article on original website
Related
K12@Dallas
Marsalis Mustangs return home
Principal Kimberly Richardson of Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary has been able to create a scenario that is every principal’s dream. As of the 2022-2023 school year, Richardson has been able to bring in not just one or two, but four former Mustang students to her teaching staff. “This is...
K12@Dallas
Two Dallas ISD schools selected for Exhibit of School Architecture
The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) selected Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow and Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School as projects for the 2022-23 Exhibit of School Architecture. TASA and TASB announced that 55 projects will be included in this exhibit of...
aisd.net
Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake
Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to expect from first-ever Pride Frisco’s free block party in October
What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you're about to find out.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.
The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
K12@Dallas
52 Dallas ISD educators receive funding through Junior League of Dallas’s Grants for Innovative Teaching program
During a ceremony held September 15, the Junior League of Dallas and Texas Instruments awarded 52 Dallas ISD educators with grants of up to $2,500 each through the annual Grants for Innovative Teaching (GFIT) program. In total, nearly $113,000 were distributed to fund deserving educators’ winning projects addressing reading and literacy enrichment; diversity; special education; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); or arts and culture enrichment across one or more grade levels.
hppr.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Comments / 0