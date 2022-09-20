ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

click orlando

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
ORLANDO, FL

