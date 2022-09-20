Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
click orlando
1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down part of Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:38 a.m. on North Orange Blossom Trail near Willow Street, near Mount Dora. The southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom were shut down as troopers worked to investigate the crash.
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
WESH
Incredible video shows chopper lifting plane wreckage from marshy area of Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An amazing video provided to WESH by viewer Mary Hanbury shows a helicopter lifting the wreckage of a plane crash in Osceola County. The video shows the plane being pulled up from the marshy area where it went down and lifted onto a trailer. The...
fox35orlando.com
Dog rescued after being tossed over bridge from moving car, Orange County shelter says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
WESH
Central Florida emergency managers urge residents to prepare for Tropical Depression 9
A good number of local lakes, ponds and rivers are at high levels after recent pounding afternoon rains that delivered plenty of water. With a potential soaker coming, preparing is essential. “You procrastinate, you're going to seal your fate,” homeowner Ron Evatt said. Former utility worker Evatt is not...
fox35orlando.com
Floridians stock up on water, supplies to prepare for Tropical Depression 9
ORLANDO, Fla. - As stores get ready to see a rush of people buying supplies, there's a rush of county workers preparing for possible flooding. Here in Orange County workers tested out 18 pumps including one at the Bonnie Brook station to make sure they’re ready for any possible flooding, as the storm approaches.
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 90 degrees. Main concerns today shift from booming storms to high surf and life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend.
mynews13.com
Officials: 1 dead, many hurt in State Road 60 crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and over a dozen were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash that happened around 6:16 a.m. involved a 2007 semi-tractor trailer, a transit bus carrying...
click orlando
Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
mynews13.com
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
fox35orlando.com
Tables turned on suspected thief after motorcycle parts stolen in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ryan Stephens says his motorcycle is his pride and joy. So he was understandably upset when he went outside his home to find that parts of the bike and tools worth hundreds of dollars were missing. "I know how that goes with missing tools and...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County beach erosion troubles prompt close tropics watch amid Tropical Depression 9
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida faces a potential threat, Flagler Beach officials are keeping a close eye on the shoreline amid erosion concerns. City Manager William Whitson said they’re working with the county, using drones to monitor from the sky, specifically a stretch south of the pier north to about 4th Street.
click orlando
‘We demand answers:’ Apopka residents frustrated with neighborhood flooding
APOPKA, Fla. – Residents at Clear Lakes Estates said flooding has been an ongoing issue in their neighborhood and they are pressing Apopka City Council to do something about it. Venus Griffith lives in the community and attended the council meeting Wednesday night. “We demand answers,” Griffith said.
