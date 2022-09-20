ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado Springs lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge

COLORADO SPRINGS | An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steers and Beers benefit event is set to take place Saturday in Colorado Springs to raise money for the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Proteus Syndrome is a rare condition that involves atypical growth of the bones, skin and head, and can lead to a variety of other symptoms. It can The post Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado Air National Guard to conduct major readiness exercise

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at BSFB and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo, Colorado, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight...
PUEBLO, CO

