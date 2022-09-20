Read full article on original website
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado Springs lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS | An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic...
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KRDO
CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
The Pueblo Riverwalk to see new safety and expansion projects
Safety, security cameras, and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
KRDO
Sewer leak in Colorado City resulted in a criminal mischief report being filed
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A sewage leak reported by a Colorado City resident to the Colorado City Metropolitan District (CCMD) has led to a criminal mischief report being filed. After an inspection, officials with CCMD determined its sewer system was tampered with and filed a criminal mischief report with...
Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steers and Beers benefit event is set to take place Saturday in Colorado Springs to raise money for the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Proteus Syndrome is a rare condition that involves atypical growth of the bones, skin and head, and can lead to a variety of other symptoms. It can The post Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome appeared first on KRDO.
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
KKTV
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a stalking incident that resulted in a shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stalking incident led to a shooting in Colorado Springs last night. Police say that a female suspect was driving in a parking lot and shooting out of her car. The victim who is also a woman told police that a woman had been stalking...
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week
The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
i-70scout.com
Colorado Air National Guard to conduct major readiness exercise
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at BSFB and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo, Colorado, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight...
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
