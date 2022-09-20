Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia City Commission approves grant application to state of Kansas during regular meeting Wednesday
With a new housing development in the works for the city of Emporia, city commissioners are hoping to secure funding from the state of Kansas to move the project forward. Commissioners approved a resolution during their regular meeting Wednesday to submit an application and letter of support for a moderate-income housing grant through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. The city is seeking $650,000 in funding to support the construction of 12 new buildings containing two single-family units for a total of 24 units.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County approves ‘reasonable’ budget
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Superintendent Mike Argabright says budgets increased because of increased enrollment, although the levy stayed virtually flat. He says it’s a fair budget for the district and its patrons. Board members also got an update on the locker room...
KVOE
Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases
Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
esubulletin.com
Emporia city commissioner calls for transparency and accountability from ESU president
City Commissioner Susan Brinkman says Emporia State President Ken Hush should release the Workforce Management Framework that led to recent faculty dismissals and the full realignment program details — and provide the community with the sources that were used in making these decisions. “President Hush, you have taken our...
Emporia gazette.com
Possible demolition coming for Carnegie library, but no decisions made
The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon. Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. The city first announced it would accept proposals on...
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University plans more ‘reinvestment’ information to campus Sept. 30, additional information for community to follow
More information about Emporia State’s path forward may be provided by the end of next week. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says department chairs will convey program information with their respective departments and advisors will talk with students in affected programs by Sept. 30. Announcements to the public will follow afterward.
KVOE
Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday
The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
WIBW
Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
tkmagazine.com
Senior Management Transitions at Silver Lake Bank
Silver Lake Bank announced several senior management changes. Kay Graham Scott, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations Manager, recently retired after more than 21 years of service with Silver Lake Bank. She played an instrumental role in the Bank’s growth and success. Patrick Gideon, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)...
KVOE
Kansas Attorney General candidate to stop in Emporia
Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann is making a campaign stop in Emporia this weekend. Mann will be at the Lyon County Democratic headquarters, 915 Commercial, for a meet-and-greet beginning at 3:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Mann is running against Republican Kris Kobach, who once served as Kansas...
KVOE
McCartney concert moving to Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall
Jesse McCartney’s still playing at Emporia State University on Friday, but the concert now is inside instead of outside. Due to weather, McCartney will play at Albert Taylor Hall instead of Kellogg Circle. McCartney is best known for his singles “Beautiful Soul” and “Right Where You Want Me,” but...
KVOE
Democratic Secretary of State candidate Jeanna Repass makes campaign stop in Emporia Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State Jeanna Repass’ recent campaign tour brought her to Emporia Wednesday evening. Repass made a stop at the Lyon County Democratic Headquarters at 915 Commercial Street for a meet and greet with local constituents. Prior to that, Repass sat down with KVOE News to discuss some of the major issues she has heard expressed by candidates across the state.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 09-21-22
An update on the United Way of the Flint Hills fundraising campaign with CEO Mickey Edwards and drive chair Scott Hayes. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley. Hartford – Danen Kistner.
esubulletin.com
'Betrayed' Emporia State tenure track professor speaks on being dismissed
When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
