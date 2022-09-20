With a new housing development in the works for the city of Emporia, city commissioners are hoping to secure funding from the state of Kansas to move the project forward. Commissioners approved a resolution during their regular meeting Wednesday to submit an application and letter of support for a moderate-income housing grant through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. The city is seeking $650,000 in funding to support the construction of 12 new buildings containing two single-family units for a total of 24 units.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO