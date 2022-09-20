ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia City Commission approves grant application to state of Kansas during regular meeting Wednesday

With a new housing development in the works for the city of Emporia, city commissioners are hoping to secure funding from the state of Kansas to move the project forward. Commissioners approved a resolution during their regular meeting Wednesday to submit an application and letter of support for a moderate-income housing grant through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. The city is seeking $650,000 in funding to support the construction of 12 new buildings containing two single-family units for a total of 24 units.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County approves ‘reasonable’ budget

The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Superintendent Mike Argabright says budgets increased because of increased enrollment, although the levy stayed virtually flat. He says it’s a fair budget for the district and its patrons. Board members also got an update on the locker room...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases

Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears

KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia, KS
WIBW

Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Possible demolition coming for Carnegie library, but no decisions made

The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon. Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. The city first announced it would accept proposals on...
EMPORIA, KS
LJWORLD

Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence

Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA STATE: University plans more ‘reinvestment’ information to campus Sept. 30, additional information for community to follow

More information about Emporia State’s path forward may be provided by the end of next week. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says department chairs will convey program information with their respective departments and advisors will talk with students in affected programs by Sept. 30. Announcements to the public will follow afterward.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday

The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Senior Management Transitions at Silver Lake Bank

Silver Lake Bank announced several senior management changes. Kay Graham Scott, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations Manager, recently retired after more than 21 years of service with Silver Lake Bank. She played an instrumental role in the Bank’s growth and success. Patrick Gideon, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Attorney General candidate to stop in Emporia

Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann is making a campaign stop in Emporia this weekend. Mann will be at the Lyon County Democratic headquarters, 915 Commercial, for a meet-and-greet beginning at 3:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Mann is running against Republican Kris Kobach, who once served as Kansas...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

McCartney concert moving to Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall

Jesse McCartney’s still playing at Emporia State University on Friday, but the concert now is inside instead of outside. Due to weather, McCartney will play at Albert Taylor Hall instead of Kellogg Circle. McCartney is best known for his singles “Beautiful Soul” and “Right Where You Want Me,” but...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Jeanna Repass makes campaign stop in Emporia Wednesday

Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State Jeanna Repass’ recent campaign tour brought her to Emporia Wednesday evening. Repass made a stop at the Lyon County Democratic Headquarters at 915 Commercial Street for a meet and greet with local constituents. Prior to that, Repass sat down with KVOE News to discuss some of the major issues she has heard expressed by candidates across the state.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 09-21-22

An update on the United Way of the Flint Hills fundraising campaign with CEO Mickey Edwards and drive chair Scott Hayes. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley. Hartford – Danen Kistner.
LYON COUNTY, KS

