Gainesville, FL

CBS Sports

Tennessee vs. Florida odds, prediction, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS college football picks by model on 51-43 run

The eyes of the college football world turn to Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) host the No. 20 Florida Gators (2-1) in an SEC on CBS matchup. Florida leads the all-time series by a 31-20 record. Tennessee is seeking its first win over Florida since 2016, though the Volunteers enter with an unblemished overall record in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCJB

Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
LAKE CITY, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive

Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
ARCHER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Santa Fe focuses on title defense

It’s been seven years since the area has had back-to-back state champions in girls volleyball. P.K. Yonge won the 4A state title in 2014 and the 3A title in 2015 under then head coach Chad Davis. The nationally ranked Blue Wave had an amazing 89-5 run in three seasons,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe sweeps Florida High

Thursday night in Alachua the Santa Fe volleyball team trailed early against visiting Florida High (Tallahassee). Senior Keldri Young’s kill in the opening set gave the visiting Seminoles (7-8) their first lead, 7-6, on the road against the No. 2 overall team in Florida according to MaxPreps. However, that’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Florida has defeated 16 of the last 17 teams times they have played. When the No. 20 Gators travel to face the No. 11 Volunteers on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, however, they will be double-digit underdogs for the first time in series history. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel, but if it wants to keep the momentum rolling, it will have to exorcise the demons of seasons past and take care of a Florida team that has already seen its share of ups and downs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
NEWBERRY, FL
mycbs4.com

GACAR leader speaks about current housing market in Alachua County

Alachua County, FL — The Florida Realtors Association reports that statewide median sales price for single-family homes in August was $407,000, up 15% from the previous year. With interest rates and prices climbing, vice-president of the Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors (GACAR) Adam Gurske says things may be slowing down.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day

Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL

