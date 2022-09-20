Florida has defeated 16 of the last 17 teams times they have played. When the No. 20 Gators travel to face the No. 11 Volunteers on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, however, they will be double-digit underdogs for the first time in series history. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel, but if it wants to keep the momentum rolling, it will have to exorcise the demons of seasons past and take care of a Florida team that has already seen its share of ups and downs.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO