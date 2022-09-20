Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction residents eligible for $15 voucher during Junction Jam
ESSEX, Vt. — The "Junction Jam" in Essex Junction kicks off on Saturday morning. The goal of the jam is for local residents to get out and explore all the shops, restaurants, and live music the city has to offer. If you are an Essex Junction resident, you are...
‘Prayer answered’: Vermonter leaves $58K to homeless shelter
One of the last wishes of longtime Vermonter Ellen Everitz before she passed was to continue to support the homelessness in Vermont.
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg
Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rutland (VT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Rutland, VT?. Rutland is the third-biggest city in Vermont, United States, abounding in exceptional attractions. This city, which is also the county seat of Rutland county, had a population of 15,807 as of 2020. Most travelers who visited Rutland...
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
mynbc5.com
Cleaning out the garage? One nonprofit wants your old bikes and sewing machines
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The seasons are changing and if you are cleaning out the garage and find a bike or sewing machine you're looking to get rid of,Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace wants to give them a new life. The New Jersey-based nonprofit is collecting all used bicycles...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott touts Vermont Housing Improvement Program
Rutland, VT — Vermont officials met in Rutland to discuss their hopes in tackling the housing crisis. Governor Phil Scott says it starts with Vermont Housing Improvement, a program that helps bring vacant rental units to get back into the market. “It’s no secret that in every corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern. This has impacted Vermonters already here, it’s a barrier to growing our workforce.”
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
mynbc5.com
Apartment fire in Essex Junction displaces 10 residents
ESSEX, Vt. — Ten people were displaced on Friday following a fire in an Essex Junction apartment building. Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 12 Baker Street just after midnight and found a small fire in a third floor apartment. By the time emergency...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
