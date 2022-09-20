ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Health
State
Vermont State
City
Berlin, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Health
Local
Vermont Society
Berlin, VT
Society
Montpelier, VT
Society
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rutland (VT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Rutland, VT?. Rutland is the third-biggest city in Vermont, United States, abounding in exceptional attractions. This city, which is also the county seat of Rutland county, had a population of 15,807 as of 2020. Most travelers who visited Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Mortgage#Music Festival#Charity#National Life
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Charities
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Governor Scott touts Vermont Housing Improvement Program

Rutland, VT — Vermont officials met in Rutland to discuss their hopes in tackling the housing crisis. Governor Phil Scott says it starts with Vermont Housing Improvement, a program that helps bring vacant rental units to get back into the market. “It’s no secret that in every corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern. This has impacted Vermonters already here, it’s a barrier to growing our workforce.”
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Apartment fire in Essex Junction displaces 10 residents

ESSEX, Vt. — Ten people were displaced on Friday following a fire in an Essex Junction apartment building. Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 12 Baker Street just after midnight and found a small fire in a third floor apartment. By the time emergency...
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy