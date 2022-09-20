Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
CNBC
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
There’s a giant loophole in Biden’s student-debt relief that could make college even more expensive. Here’s how it works
President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. President Biden unveiled his long-anticipated student loan forgiveness plan last week, and the debate over its impact has been heated in the days since. While the plan will entirely wipe out...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Three $250 direct payments are up for grabs – but only if you apply before next week
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199...
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?
So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Motley Fool
I Already Paid My Student Loans -- Can I Get My Money Back?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ever since President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?
The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Tax rebate 2022 updates — One time direct payments worth up to $500 going out to millions of Americans – see exact date
OVER three million taxpayers in Virginia will receive a tax rebate of up to $500 next week. The one-time payments will start getting sent out on September 19. Virginians must have had a tax liability last year in order to qualify for the payment. Individuals filing will receive up to...
CNET
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
