Cumberland County, NC

cbs17

Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
TABOR CITY, NC

