cbs17
Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13...
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
cbs17
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office pushes priority toward solving violent cold cases
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced the formation of a new Cold Case Unit. Captain Steven Blakley, Chief of Detectives, said the unit will solely focus on solving violent and felonious crimes of the past.
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
cbs17
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in targeted deadly shooting of Raleigh woman
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
cbs17
Motorcyclist who led 125 mph car chase in Fayetteville killed after hitting car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who drove 125 mph and led Fayetteville police on a chase was killed Thursday after striking a car and being thrown off the vehicle, authorities say. Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcycle going roughly 125 mph in a 45 mph zone...
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
