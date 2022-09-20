Read full article on original website
Arizona soccer kicks off Pac-12 play at altitude against Utah
When considering the usual strength of Pac-12 soccer, starting off against Utah instead of a team like UCLA or Stanford looks like a way to ease into conference play. Historically, that’s been the case for Arizona, which has an 11-8-1 all-time record against the Utes. The problem of late has been winning in Salt Lake City.
What to watch for when Arizona football opens Pac-12 play at Cal
It’s on to Pac-12 play for Arizona after a 2-1 start to the 2022 season, and the Wildcats get things started against the only team it’s managed to beat in the league in almost three years. The UA snapped its program-record 20-game losing streak last November against the...
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans expecting most Pac-12 wins since at least 2018
Our fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is going to be on the winning end of a good number of Pac-12 games this season. Imagine thinking that a year ago this time. Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on how many of the UA’s nine Pac-12 Conference games it would win in 2022. The first of those is Saturday at Cal, the only team the Wildcats beat last season.
Arizona volleyball fades against determined ASU in Pac-12 opener
Arizona hadn’t lost to ASU in Tucson since 2019. It was just one of three times in the 21st century that the Sun Devils had won in McKale Center. Add a fourth as the visitors weathered a strong start from the Wildcats to take the next three sets in a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20).
Depth and maturity key to Arizona volleyball’s success in the Pac-12
In past years Arizona volleyball has routinely lacked either age or depth. More than once, the Wildcats have lacked both. That’s not true this season, as head coach Dave Rubio has both talented starters and reserves at every position as his team heads into Pac-12 play. After struggling with youth and the challenges of the pandemic the last few years, he finally feels like his team has some advantages.
Kylan Boswell progressing well through rehab after foot surgery, status for 2022-23 season still uncertain
Under normal circumstances, Kylan Boswell should be preparing for his final season of high school basketball, one he hoped would culminate with a national championship and some All-American honors. Team titles and personal accolades are still possible this next year, but now they’d be at the collegiate level. And they’ll...
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Pro Football Focus deep dive: How Arizona’s defense performed in nonconference play
The Arizona Wildcats are officially done with their out-of-conference schedule and came away 2-1. That wasn’t an easy feat to achieve playing the likes of San Diego State, Mississippi State and North Dakota State. And with that, my deep dive looks at Arizona’s performance through the eyes of Pro...
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Sky Islands & Mountain Peaks in Southern Arizona
What’s in a name? Ever wondered where the names of the familiar mountain peaks around Tucson and Southern Arizona come from? These peaks are all part of the “Sky Islands”, called this because of its basin and range geology, rising high above the basins like, well, you guessed it, sky islands. These mountain ranges are, for the most part, Coronado National Forest. They are popular hiking destinations, some of them quite difficult and others just a jaunt.
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
Tucson to cut Colorado River use
As part of a voluntary conservation effort, Tucson will reduce the amount of water it will draw from Lake Mead. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the plan.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
City of Tucson Proclamation makes September Suicide Awareness Month
On Sept. 13, Mayor Regina Romero proclaimed the month of September to be National Suicide Awareness Month. Pima County residents are called to stand “Together for Mental Health."
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
