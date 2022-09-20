ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Local fire dept. earns “superior” rating for first time

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VuLg_0i3RLoCH00

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Last month, the Florida Department of Health did a routine inspection of Jackson County Fire Rescue’s EMS division.

Fiona strengthens to Category 3, becomes 1st major hurricane of season

The department received a superior rating for the first time ever, the highest possible.

Chief Charles Brunner said achieving this rating was one of his many goals after becoming chief.

“I explained to them that I wanted no deficiencies in any areas and we were fortunate enough to have zero deficiencies in all areas and we are extremely proud of that,” Brunner said. “My staff worked tirelessly for several weeks to help make that come to fruition.”

An FDOH compliance officer even issued a letter to Brunner, calling him “A role model of excellence as an EMS provider in the state of Florida.”

Teacher makes special needs classroom a ‘happy place’

Brunner said he hopes the department becomes a pioneer in rural EMS and is always looking for ways to improve.

Their newest addition is an automatic chest compression machine.

“In a rural area, a lot of times crews have to do CPR for an extended amount of time back to the hospital and it frees up a paramedic to complete other necessary interventions and deliver medications and it doesn’t tire the crews out as much,” Brunner said.

Since the closest trauma center is in Tallahassee, Brunner is also looking to start carrying blood on the ambulances.

“We’re looking to expand our trauma care and carrying blood in the next fiscal year and utilizing grant funds to help that because blood is the number one key to survivability in trauma,” Brunner said.

He is also searching for grant funds to expand training for EMTs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Certified Roofing Solutions earned the Newcomer award

PANAMA CITY, Fla.( WMBB)– The Bay County Chamber of Commerce presented ‘Certified Roofing Solutions’ with the Newcomer award to recognize their dedication to taking care of the local Bay County community. Certified Roofing Solutions made the Panhandle home after hurricane Michael in 2018. Certified Roofing Solutions was founded by three brothers in Ocala, Florida, and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jackson County, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Walton Co. law enforcement agencies perform active shooter exercise

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county law enforcement agencies performed their first full-scale active shooter exercise at Mossy Head Elementary School on Friday afternoon. “This is a major major interlocal agency activity for all of these departments to play a part in this to make sure our ultimate goal is forever to keep children […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.  Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 22,2022

Eddie Rivera, 45, Fort Myers, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Ortez, 33, Fort Walton Beach, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Blevins, 22, Altha, Florida: Sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to a minor, solicitation of a minor...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Ems#Fdoh
WJHG-TV

New EMS service coming to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Panama City Beach homicide

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Tyler Moore Davis. We have updated with new information from the sheriff. For an updated version of this story visit here. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. a. (WMBB) — A murder suspect was caught in Georgia […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

BDS: Vaping drugs sent five students to hospital this school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vaping is an issue across the nation and in Bay County school officials are trying to find a way to keep these devices off their campuses. Since school started in August, there have been several incidents of students vaping drugs during the school day. School officials said there have been […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools needs more mental health resources

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mental health is an issue that is being dealt with nationwide. It is also an issue within Bay District Schools. The district is doing everything it can to help, but they need more resources. Bay District School officials said they are seeing a crisis among students with mental health issues. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A murder trial continues in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Testimony finished Wednesday in the third trial of a Bay County man charged with murder. On Thursday, the jury will deliberate the verdict. On Wednesday prosecutors played a recording of Bay County Sheriff’s investigators questioning Abel Ortiz. During that interrogation, Ortiz admitted he shot at 31-year-old Ed Ross on December […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
MARIANNA, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13 Community Shred Event

The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local ranch offers equine therapy to trauma survivors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Growing up was anything but easy for Amy McClane. “I was molested by a family member for a year when I was 9. I experienced date rape at 16, and was gang raped by 8 young men at the age of 17,” said McClane. Now 50 years old, McClane said she […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several exciting and fun events taking place in the Panhandle this weekend. Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo When: September 23- September 25 Where: Panama City Beach, Grand Lagoon Coalition 2022 Oktoberfest When: September 23 – September 24 Where: Destination Panama City Bellator 285 Henderson vs Queally When: Friday, September 23 3 p.m. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy