Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers
Holay molay… what a smasher. As an outdoorsmen, there’s not much that I personally love more than an absolute monster of a bull moose. They’re huge, they taste good, and they have antlers that are pretty unique compared to anything else around. Moose shedding their velvet is a sign that their antlers are done growing and mating season (and hunting) is right around the corner. Velvet is literally a velvet layer that grows over all antlers while they are growing. […] The post Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Hunter With A Death Wish Almost Finds It In The Form Of A MONSTER Bull Moose
Please folks, don’t go looking for death out there. Nature is wild and unforgiving; these animals won’t think twice about running you right over. Moose are the most dangerous animals in our forests. It seems surprising yet not all at the same time. 99.9-percent of interactions are completely innocent, ending with the moose heading in the opposite direction of you. The interactions that are not innocent have a highly likelihood of you getting seriously hurt…
A Moose Hunt in the Unmapped Yukon, From the Archives
This story, “We Hunted off the Map,” first appeared in the April 1959 issue. It’s the third of Elliot’s stories from his time in Alaska, during which he also hunted Dall sheep and caribou. While it’s a classic big-game hunt of its era, this story also shows how hunting ethics have changed over the decades.
Comments / 0