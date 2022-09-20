ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Man Seriously Injured After Crashing into Public Works Truck in Shoreham

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Shoreham early this morning. Patrick D’Amico was driving a 2012 Subaru on southbound William Floyd Parkway when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Ford pickup truck. The truck, which had hazard and flashing yellow lights activated, was traveling at a slow speed, partially in the left lane, as part of weed mitigation by Suffolk County Department of Public Works employees.
SHOREHAM, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY
