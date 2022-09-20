Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Closures On Stretch Of Southern State Parkway In Hempstead Expected To Last 1 Month
State officials announced that a stretch of the Southern State Parkway is set to close on weeknights for about a month. The westbound parkway will be closed weeknights between Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) in Hempstead beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
28-Year-Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On Northern State Parkway In North Hempstead
A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday, Sept. 22, in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island highway. State Police in Nassau County were called shortly after 1 a.m. with reports of a motorcycle crash in North Hempstead on the Northern State Parkway. Investigators determined that Jose Campos-Orellana, of Bay...
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
Amityville Man Nabbed For DWI After Passenger Seriously Injured In Crash, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested for alleged DWI following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger. The crash took place in Islip around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Sunrise Highway. According to Suffolk County Police, Tevin Allen, age 24, of Amityville, was driving a 2018 Nissan...
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
Amityville Man Under Arrest After Drunk Driving Crash Seriously Injures His Passenger
Suffolk County Police today arrested an Amityville man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median ½...
Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store. The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said. The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the...
LI guide dog non-profit employee arrested for fatally leaving dog in hot van
An employee for a Long Island guide dog training organization was arrested on Wednesday for fatally leaving a dog in a work van on a 90-degree day.
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
Police: Man arrested for DWI following crash on Sunrise Highway that seriously injured passenger
Police say an Amityville man has been arrested for DWI following a crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. According to police, Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median west of Commack Road, at 1:17 a.m.
Man Seriously Injured After Crashing into Public Works Truck in Shoreham
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Shoreham early this morning. Patrick D’Amico was driving a 2012 Subaru on southbound William Floyd Parkway when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Ford pickup truck. The truck, which had hazard and flashing yellow lights activated, was traveling at a slow speed, partially in the left lane, as part of weed mitigation by Suffolk County Department of Public Works employees.
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt. The owner of Hauppauge's Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, began visiting homes with his sloths after a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge temporarily shut down his business. Islip...
25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
'I just rushed in': Amazon worker saves Long Island family from burning home
Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route when he saw flames coming from the porch of a house.
Scary Scene As Construction Crane Crushes Car in New York [VIDEO]
You don't expect something like this to ever happen. Video has surfaced of a construction crane suddenly falling and destroying a vehicle below in New York. The car was occupied at the time of the accident that happened Tuesday morning. The New York Post says an 11-story residential building project had been underway in the area when the crash took place.
Holbrook Bar Bouncer Covered Camera Before Fatally Beating 32-Year-Old Customer, DA Says
After removing his shirt and using it to cover a security camera, a bouncer at a New York sports bar brutally beat a 32-year-old customer, who would die in the hospital 11 days later, prosecutors alleged. Long Island’s David Cruz, age 31, of Medford, was indicted for first-degree manslaughter Thursday,...
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
‘He always put others first.’ Cab driver who was fatally beaten remembered at funeral service
The ceremony was emotional for Gyimah’s loved ones and four young children who are still in disbelief that their father is gone.
