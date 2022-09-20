ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJSD wants to expand early learning

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
Many more kids aged 3-4 could gain access to preschool through the St. Joseph School District if certain long-term goals come to fruition.

District leaders aspire to close the gap between the capacity on hand at the Lake Contrary Early Learning Center, which supports 19 total classrooms. There are currently 343 pupils enrolled there, with space for a few more, but not nearly enough to match the size of the average kindergarten intake. This year, there are 772 kindergarteners enrolled, and the size of that cohort tends to range in the high 700s or low 800s. As the value of early learning is considered self-evident, the SJSD’s role in accounting for that is clear.

