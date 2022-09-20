ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Fox 59

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop for Extreme Speed Leads to Arrest of Two Juveniles

Defendants is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Seymour-Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges.
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND – The following is the procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. The procession route from Richmond High School (Tiernan Center), 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:. Richmond High...
RICHMOND, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after man dies from a fentanyl overdose

COLUMBUS — Two people are now behind bars and face criminal charges after police say they provided fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died in July 2022. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 23, 2022

12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree

BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP canine Loki brings an end to the standoff in Bloomington City sewer

BLOOMINGTON — Police armed with city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras searched the City of Bloomington’s sewer system for an armed suspect hiding from the police. It was ultimately Indiana State Police K-9 Loki that apprehended the man after an eight-hour standoff. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested on felony...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN

