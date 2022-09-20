Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
Jackson County man charged with murder 10 months after woman shot in the back
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents reveal details into the first murder case filed in Jackson County this year, including that a four-year-old child was inside the home when it happened. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brady Parrish, 25, with charges filed more than ten months after the death of Lisha […]
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop for Extreme Speed Leads to Arrest of Two Juveniles
Defendants is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Seymour-Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a north side church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Walter F. Goodloe, 61, was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two other men were wounded. Officers were called to check...
wbiw.com
Procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND – The following is the procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. The procession route from Richmond High School (Tiernan Center), 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:. Richmond High...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after man dies from a fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS — Two people are now behind bars and face criminal charges after police say they provided fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died in July 2022. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest man who allegedly entered sewer system armed in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Indiana University police have taken a man into custody who allegedly entered the city’s sewer system armed with a gun. The incident started when Bloomington Police Department officers were called to Seminary Park around 9:30 a.m. on the report of a man swinging a steel rod, according to a press release […]
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 23, 2022
12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
WISH-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor. After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related...
wbiw.com
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
wbiw.com
ISP canine Loki brings an end to the standoff in Bloomington City sewer
BLOOMINGTON — Police armed with city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras searched the City of Bloomington’s sewer system for an armed suspect hiding from the police. It was ultimately Indiana State Police K-9 Loki that apprehended the man after an eight-hour standoff. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested on felony...
wbiw.com
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
Comments / 0