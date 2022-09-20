ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

wkok.com

Masking Recommended at Lewisburg Schools, High COVID Spread

LEWISBURG – The high level of spread of COVID-19 in Union County has Lewisburg schools recommending masking at school facilities. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week, Union County is now back in the ‘high’ spread category. Cathy Moser, Interim Superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District said their health and safety plan calls for ‘recommended masking.’
LEWISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Best beef & shrimp dish; I-83 expansion; PSU funding: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. High: 65; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow; rain on Sunday. I-83 project: A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties.
HARRISBURG, PA
State College

PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3

BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
BOALSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural

Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
