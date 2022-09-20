Read full article on original website
Bucknell lifts indoor masking mandate after COVID-19 transmission rate drops
LEWISBURG — Masks no longer are required indoors on Bucknell University’s campus. The mandate, which was in effect only a week, was lifted Thursday evening when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the COVID-19 transmission rate for Union County from high to medium. Requiring masks for...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Court erred in requiring UPMC Harrisburg to give ivermectin to COVID-19 patient, ruling says
A Perry County court was wrong to require UPMC Harrisburg Hospital to give ivermectin to a 74-year-old man who was severely ill with COVID-19, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled this week. The case involved Glen Cauffman of Perry County, who developed COVID-19 symptoms around Dec. 22 and was admitted...
Masking Recommended at Lewisburg Schools, High COVID Spread
LEWISBURG – The high level of spread of COVID-19 in Union County has Lewisburg schools recommending masking at school facilities. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week, Union County is now back in the ‘high’ spread category. Cathy Moser, Interim Superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District said their health and safety plan calls for ‘recommended masking.’
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Best beef & shrimp dish; I-83 expansion; PSU funding: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. High: 65; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow; rain on Sunday. I-83 project: A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties.
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
State College
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
Central Pa. business was front for illegal drug manufacturing, feds claim
WILLIAMSPORT – The federal government claims a Lewisburg business was a front for the manufacture of illegal narcotics. The allegation is contained in a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court in the investigation into the synthesis of illegal narcotics that resulted in the 2019 indictments of three men.
Restrictions on deer scents and lures on agenda for Pa. Game Commissioner meeting
When the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meets Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, it will consider restricting additional natural secretions from deer, such as urine and glandular liquids, and artificial deer-attracting scents or lures, in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas in the state. The expanded ban would be part...
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
Insurance dispute over legal action against Pa. highway contractor lands in federal court
WILLIAMSPORT — A dispute between a major Pennsylvania highway contractor and its insurance carrier has landed in federal court. Twin City Fire Insurance of Hartford, Connecticut, Thursday filed a complaint in U.S. Middle Court against Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. The issue is whether Twin City’s policy covers the legal...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
PennLive.com
