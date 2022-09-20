Read full article on original website
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, so Jordan Brand is celebrating the iconic silhouette’s milestone anniversary with … an Air Jordan 1. Of course, the Jumpman has grand direct plans set for the AJ 3’s anniversary — it’s one of the most popular and influential Air Jordans of all time, the first Air Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the shoe that saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike — but that doesn’t mean other models in the Air Jordan lineage can’t get some love, so the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” is a reimagining of one of the AJ 3’s most notable color schemes.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
Tan Suede Hits the Nike Dunk High For Fall
As the Dunk craze continues, has certainly capitalized on it with a wide variety of colorways and silhouette variations. However, the Swoosh has favored the Dunk Low as its most visited variant, leaving the Dunk High with plenty of options but operating as less of a focus. Recently, “Chenille Swoosh” colorways on the Dunk High have popped up alongside a “Vachetta Tan” look. Now, yet another tan colorway has been revealed for the fall.
AFEW GOODS Presents the Yamasura "Dawn"
Elevating from footwear collaborations to making its own sneakers, German sneaker store AFEW and its AFEW GOODS line has stepped up to the challenge in recent years with the release of its Yamasura sneaker. Employing sustainable materials, AFEW GOODS introduced the Yamasura last year in a “Soil” colorway that pulled inspiration from the Ferrari Testarossa. Now, with an emphasis on the beauty of a warm sunrise, the Yamasura “Dawn” has been announced.
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Viola Davis-Led ‘The Woman King’ Takes on Sluggish Box Office, Aims for $15 Million Debut
Fresh off its enthusiastic world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the Viola Davis-led historical epic “The Woman King” will touch down in 3,700 North American movie theaters over the weekend. The domestic box office desperately needs a boost, but will U.S. audiences be as receptive as festival-goers in Canada? Touted as the real-life “Black Panther,” Sony’s “The Woman King” is aiming to collect at least $15 million in its domestic debut. Independent box office observers are optimistic that opening weekend returns could reach $17 million to $20 million. Yet Sony, who co-financed the movie with eOne, is projecting $12 million,...
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be Cancelled in European Country
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next film due out from Marvel Studios, and the markets the film won't be able to be screened in may already be starting to pile up. New reports suggest Disney is mulling over the idea of skipping a theatrical release in France given the country's new laws regarding films and streaming platforms. French laws require theatrical releases to wait at least 17 months before being added to a streaming service available in the country, meaning no films in Marvel Studios' Phase 4 have made it onto a streaming service in the country, Disney+ or otherwise.
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
Official Images of the Nike Air Ship "Team Orange"
The originator of the “Banned” story, the Air Ship is packed with history. Serving as Michael Jordan’s first sneaker worn in the NBA, the Air Ship would quickly come and go as Nike introduced and focused its marketing efforts on the Air Jordan 1. However, since 2020’s introduction of the “New Beginnings” pack which featured the Air Ship’s return, several new looks on the shoe have surfaced, including a very limited collaboration between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Interestingly enough, the silhouette still bears its traditional Nike branding while finding itself designated to Jordan Brand, as indicated by the sneaker’s sockliner.
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
Mizuno Unveils a Trio of Wave Rider 10 Premium Colorways
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mizuno Wave Rider series, the brand unveiled its all-new Mizuno Wave Rider 10 — a hybrid that can be utilized for running or laced up for lifestyle purposes. It recently was filtered through collaborative partners Footpatrol and BEAMS, and to end the month of September with a bang, the two-way offering is now being proffered in a trio of new general release colorways.
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
adidas Readies the Orketro in Triple Blue and Triple Black
Has a strong grip on retro styling with its expansive list of silhouettes in its archive. Tapping into this knowledge, the Three Stripes recently introduced the Orketro as a ’90s runner and brutalist-inspired sneaker. Fitting in alongside trendy retro-influenced runners, the Orketro has already seen a variety of approaches, including a collaborative pair with Sean Wotherspoon that has been teased.
