wfxrtv.com
Virginia Child ID program underway
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A match-up to fight against child abductions and trafficking. Attorney General Jason Miyares and local legend Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program on Thursday, September 22. The goal is prior to provide child ID kits for students...
How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success
Sophia Booker serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life. She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.
WSLS
Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
royalexaminer.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
Lawsuit: VA Parents Say Special Education Cases Are Rigged Against Them
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Virginia Dept. of Education release accreditation results for 2022-23 academic year
13newsnow.com
DOE gives $1.6 million in grants to help low-income Virginia parents afford childcare while in college
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
NBC 29 News
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
VIRGINIA ELECTION: Here’s your complete guide to early voting in Central Virginia
If you are not able to make it out to the polls on Nov. 8, early voting and absentee ballots will be available before Election Day. Check out our guide for registering and casting your vote early where you live.
WSLS
Travel and security technology company to bring more than 200 new jobs to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to the Commonwealth thanks to Pangiam, a travel and security technology company. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the company would be investing $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County.
She recovered from addiction. She wants to help the community that saved her.
Crystal Smith went through a 28-day treatment program and now lives in the foundation's sober living home, something she said saved her life.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia may cut its tie to California’s electric car rule. Will it matter?
California has banned the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. After that, all new cars, trucks and SUVs must be electric, with a carve-out for one-fifth of new vehicles to be hybrid gas/electric. At least 17 states are tied to California’s emissions standards – including Virginia, according to Attorney General...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Comments / 2