Video Games

Digital Trends

Devs show what in-development games look like after GTA 6 leak

Over this past weekend, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked, with 90 videos showing off in-development builds of the highly anticipated open-world game. Obviously, many aspects of these videos looked incomplete, which caused some people to immediately judge the final quality of the game, engage in lots of angry discourse, and reveal that they don’t quite understand how game development works.
Digital Trends

Sega is putting all of its chips on the table with Sonic Frontiers

Back in May, I wrote about how Sonic Frontiers miraculously avoided the controversial Sonic Cycle by keeping updates dry between its first teaser trailer and its official announcement trailer at The Game Awards last year. Now the game is less than two months away from release, and with the reveal of four more trailers, two alternative rock songs taking us back to 2007 (Vandalize by One OK Rock and I’m Here by To Octavia’s Merry Kirk-Holmes), and Super Sonic making his triumphant return at the Tokyo Game Show, Sega seems confident that it will be a big deal for the franchise. Hell, I’m feeling more confident about this game than I ever felt for some of its predecessors. And that’s saying something.
Digital Trends

Most powerful Star Wars villains ever, ranked

The villains of Star Wars always seem to have the power advantage. Even in the prequels, we get the sense that some of the most powerful heroes don’t really understand what’s coming for them. When you look across the broad catalog of villains to choose from, it’s easy...
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania so far

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to begin Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the hype is definitely not microscopic. This film will follow Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne as they and the latter’s parents, Hank and Janet, explore the mysteries of the Quantum Realm.
Digital Trends

How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You don’t need Eagle Vision to spot the best way to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Simply head over to the official Ubisoft store page for the game, where you can select your platform (PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC), whether you want it physically or digitally, and your edition of choice. You will be taken directly to that platform’s storefront or have it shipped from Ubisoft directly.
Digital Trends

Paramount+ launches Peak Screaming collection for Halloween

With Halloween next month, Paramount+ announced the return of the Peak Screaming collection. The collection, which launches today, features a wide range of movies and shows specifically curated for Halloween. With double the programming from last year, the collection features new originals, beloved horror films, and Halloween episodes from well-known series.
Digital Trends

Don’t Worry Darling’s ending explained

The buzz surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has largely focused on the drama behind the scenes, but the film itself has enough twists and turns to spark discussion. For fans who want to know what happens in the film, and the shocking climax, this article is for you. For others who prefer to see it for themselves, visit your multiplex and then come back to read about what exactly happened in the mind-bending thriller and what those plot twists mean.
Digital Trends

Don’t Worry Darling review: through the suburban looking glass

Opening with a seductive flow of cocktails and cocktail dresses, Olivia Wilde’s gilded-cage thriller Don’t Worry Darling takes place in a vaguely post-war luxury community that’s like a Barbie dream town built from collective nostalgic memory. Victory, as this domestic paradise is named, resembles just about any inviting postcard depiction of ’50s suburban life put on screen over the past 40 years. That’s all part of the movie’s design. It’s derivative with purpose, if not exactly with fresh insight.
Digital Trends

Special look at Andor teases the beginnings of a rebellion

Rogue One introduced the world to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a Rebel captain and intelligence officer who played an integral role in the fight against the Empire. But how did Cassian become one of the faces of the rebellion? That’s the premise for the newest Star Wars adventure on Disney+, Andor.
