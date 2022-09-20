Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom Handy
Related
Suspect dead after police shooting, SWAT situation in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department held a briefing Friday afternoon after a SWAT response turned into a police shooting near the 6100 block of Fairway Street, which is close to East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive.
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Vehicle fire in South Austin; 1 woman hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle fire in South Austin. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the I-35 service road near Woodward Street. The Austin Police Department says a van caught fire and blocked the onramp to the interstate. The only woman in the van...
fox7austin.com
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
Round Rock police looking for Sept. 4 aggravated assault witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident happened on Sept. 9, as first reported by the Round Rock Police Department. The department later said the incident took place on Sept. 4 and not Sept. 9. The Round Rock Police Department is looking...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
Teen, adult hurt in overnight crash on FM 973
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County that sent a teen and an adult to the hospital late Thursday night.
CBS Austin
Adult, teenager injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin
A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
‘He screams I got shot’: Sister of injured 11 year old speaks after east Austin shooting
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
Male victim struck by bullets that hit his house, according to police
AUSTIN, Texas — Bullets struck a male victim following a shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, APD received calls of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Third Street. Once on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the street.
fox7austin.com
Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County. Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
2 men arrested, suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Cedar Park
Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning, suspected of stealing catalytic converters.
fox7austin.com
Austin man not prosecuted after he allegedly hit officer Downtown, Travis County DA says
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County's District Attorney will not prosecute an Austin man who allegedly hit a police officer earlier this year during a fight. The incident happened on 6th Street and was recorded by more than one camera. The DA's decision is now bringing calls for the officers who...
1-month-old baby last seen with mother found
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department said it located a missing east Austin infant and his mother.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0