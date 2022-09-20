ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Sunshine: CU Buffs star Mya Hollingshed headed to FIBA World Cup

By Paul Klee
 5 days ago

Congrats to Mya Hollingshed.

The former CU Buffs women’s basketball standout is going international.

Hollingshed will play for Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup that starts Wednesday in Australia. She’s a Houston native who recently was naturalized by the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation.

Hollingshed finished her CU career as the sixth-leading scorer in program history and was a big reason the Buffs reached the NCAA Tournament in March. Buffs coach JR Payne credited Hollingshed’s “perseverance” and work ethic for helping the program get back on track.

Women's World Cup games are available on ESPN-plus.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in Colorado sports. Suggestions welcome through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com)

