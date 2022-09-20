Colorado Sunshine: CU Buffs star Mya Hollingshed headed to FIBA World Cup

Where the good news shines

Congrats to Mya Hollingshed.

The former CU Buffs women’s basketball standout is going international.

Hollingshed will play for Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup that starts Wednesday in Australia. She’s a Houston native who recently was naturalized by the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation.

Hollingshed finished her CU career as the sixth-leading scorer in program history and was a big reason the Buffs reached the NCAA Tournament in March. Buffs coach JR Payne credited Hollingshed’s “perseverance” and work ethic for helping the program get back on track.

Women's World Cup games are available on ESPN-plus.

