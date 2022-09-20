Read full article on original website
Diamond Smith
3d ago
when the father realize his child was not being fed or felt the the need to be a father he should have step in to do so. I think that they both or the blame for this child's death.
Reply(1)
14
Sara Gray
3d ago
People like her, don’t need children! Yes, on the natural side, sick, and crazy, but on the spiritual side, evil, and demonic, but either way, they need to been healed, delivered, and except responsibility for the actions, and what’s going to happen to them.
Reply(2)
9
blowfly Jody
3d ago
poor baby 😓 BELIEVE ME GOD WILL RESTORE HER PRECIOUS LIFE 🙄🙏🏿.... JESUS JESUS JESUS JESUS WHY. DID THEY HAVE TO DO THAT...... GOD GOING TO MAKE IT BETTER,🙄
Reply
7
Related
Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Alabama woman who suffered elder abuse
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after […]
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
2 kids left in hot cars have died in Alabama this year: ‘They are reckless acts’
A Blount County toddler who died after being left in his grandfather’s truck earlier this week is the second child to die in a hot car this year in Alabama. In June, an infant girl was found unresponsive in a car in Cullman County. Authorities at the time did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joseph Goodman: A trip to jail changed everything
Haley Hunt is the daughter of former Alabama football player Morris Hunt. Her story highlights the impact that one person can make on those around them when inspired to serve others. Hunt is from Orlando, and she will be in Tuscaloosa through the weekend for Alabama’s football game against Vanderbilt....
Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.
Car stolen from Alabama linked to deadly shooting at Mississippi’s Scarlet Pearl Casino
D’Iberville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a shooting death at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Police Chief Shannon Nobles said. Police responded to the casino parking lot Wednesday morning and found 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig dead inside of his vehicle. Craig, of California, was...
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
Police said the victim stopped for a stay at the casino to gamble for his 36th birthday, and he had planned to travel to Mobile, Alabama, to continue the celebrations with his family.
Florida Man Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Florida man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Caribbean Regional Task Force, arrested Michael Stanley for
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
Woman, 64, suffers brain bleed after being pushed, beaten by stranger in Tuscaloosa Publix
A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and beaten during a disagreement with a stranger inside a Tuscaloosa grocery store. Authorities said the assault happened Tuesday at the Publix on University Boulevard. The victim was knocked down and then struck multiple times with closed fists, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes...
Alabama woman charged in dog attack deaths of woman, state health investigator
Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
State yanks medical license from doctor who gave opioids to woman who died of overdose
A north Alabama cancer doctor had his medical license permanently revoked by a state licensing commission after the agency said he provided drugs to a 21-year-old woman he had a sexual relationship with who died of an overdose. Dr. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of stabbing woman while out on bond for 2021 stabbing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman during an argument. Officials responded to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a report that a woman had been cut by a man after the two had an argument over the man's proposed sexual advances.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
wvasfm.org
Alabama corrections officer placed on leave
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 20