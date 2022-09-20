ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 20

Diamond Smith
3d ago

when the father realize his child was not being fed or felt the the need to be a father he should have step in to do so. I think that they both or the blame for this child's death.

Reply(1)
14
Sara Gray
3d ago

People like her, don’t need children! Yes, on the natural side, sick, and crazy, but on the spiritual side, evil, and demonic, but either way, they need to been healed, delivered, and except responsibility for the actions, and what’s going to happen to them.

Reply(2)
9
blowfly Jody
3d ago

poor baby 😓 BELIEVE ME GOD WILL RESTORE HER PRECIOUS LIFE 🙄🙏🏿.... JESUS JESUS JESUS JESUS WHY. DID THEY HAVE TO DO THAT...... GOD GOING TO MAKE IT BETTER,🙄

Reply
7
Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Alabama woman who suffered elder abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Demopolis, AL
Demopolis, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: A trip to jail changed everything

Haley Hunt is the daughter of former Alabama football player Morris Hunt. Her story highlights the impact that one person can make on those around them when inspired to serve others. Hunt is from Orlando, and she will be in Tuscaloosa through the weekend for Alabama’s football game against Vanderbilt....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Williams#Old Taylor#Alabama A M#Violent Crime#Linden High School#Firstcoastnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
CBS Detroit

4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
wvasfm.org

Alabama corrections officer placed on leave

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy