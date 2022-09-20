Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Roundtable sessions with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson
Watch below as Indiana veteran forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson sat down with the media for roundtable Q&A sessions on Thursday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. To see the full schedule, GO HERE. The Daily...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas
Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Cincinnati week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their fourth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week three win over Western Kentucky and previewed Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
What are the best gyms in Chicago for the money?
Not fitness classes, just classic free-weight gyms. Used to be a member of FFC, but it got to be too pricey. XSport has sooo many bad reviews about ripping off members, locker break-ins, etc. Want to find a new gym to go to but don’t know where.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments
With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson aligned with high expectations: “I came back here to win Big Ten titles and a national title”
High expectations are nothing new to Indiana men’s basketball – winning five national championships among a bevy of other achievements will do that for a program. But for a roster that saw limited success prior to last season, the opposite is also true. After going six years in...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week three, preview Cincinnati
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week three win over Western Kentucky, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week four against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Nippert...
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
thedailyhoosier.com
Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended by IU — but he doesn’t have a car anymore
Indiana fifth-year guard Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended for any games during the 2022-23 season after his offseason traffic incident. But he’ll need a ride to all of the games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU head coach Mike Woodson was asked on Thursday at the program’s media...
thedailyhoosier.com
Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football
Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside a $15 Million Chicago Penthouse with a Jacuzzi on Roof
Most of us will never realize a lifestyle like this. Ever. Now, you can see what it's like inside (and on top of) a more than $15 million dollar Chicago penthouse that even includes a jacuzzi on the roof. This penthouse located at 800 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago would...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/22)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
'I Overdosed on Fentanyl and Got Arrested—Then I Made a Life-Altering Call'
I sunk deeper and deeper into my addiction, at times buying two bags of heroin at once.
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Pop-Up Has Returned For Its Fifth Year
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
Where can I legally smoke or consume weed in Chicago?
Just as the title says. I'm coming here recently and finding somewhere to spend. But not sure what suggestions I should take. Thanks for any advice.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival returns to Navy Pier
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place at Navy Pier on Saturday, October 15 (10 am to 8 pm). This year's return follows its pre-pandemic festival in September 2018, taking over four city blocks in the Pilsen community, where it exhibited more than 250+ customized cars, dozens of bicycles, and motorcycles while welcoming more than 15,000 guests.
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
Comments / 1