Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Roundtable sessions with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson

Watch below as Indiana veteran forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson sat down with the media for roundtable Q&A sessions on Thursday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. To see the full schedule, GO HERE. The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas

Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Cincinnati week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their fourth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week three win over Western Kentucky and previewed Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
CINCINNATI, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments

With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WGN TV

J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area

CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
CHICAGO, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football

Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Pop-Up Has Returned For Its Fifth Year

The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival returns to Navy Pier

The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place at Navy Pier on Saturday, October 15 (10 am to 8 pm). This year's return follows its pre-pandemic festival in September 2018, taking over four city blocks in the Pilsen community, where it exhibited more than 250+ customized cars, dozens of bicycles, and motorcycles while welcoming more than 15,000 guests.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL

