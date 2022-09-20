The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO