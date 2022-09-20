Read full article on original website
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WDTV
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said she allowed a 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour while she was “passed out” in a bed. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in Marion County Tuesday afternoon...
wtae.com
McKeesport child caught on video running with gun
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one month since 37-year-old Jason Owens was killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort. Definitive answers remain few and far between. On August 24, U.S. Marshals went to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to serve a warrant for Owens’ arrest...
wajr.com
Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
WDTV
Salem man hits another man in the head with a pipe over missing shoes, police say
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he hit a man in the head with a pipe after questioning him about a missing pair of shoes. Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in Salem around 3:30 Monday afternoon and saw a man covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint.
wtae.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
Belmont County man charged with neglecting a child pleads not guilty in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County. 53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday. He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. Officials tell 7News this […]
WDTV
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The suspect pictured above has been identified. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community’s support. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in an ongoing investigation for a shoplifting incident that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the...
WDTV
Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving. The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home...
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop
A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
