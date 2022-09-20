ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

McKeesport child caught on video running with gun

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wajr.com

Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Salem man hits another man in the head with a pipe over missing shoes, police say

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he hit a man in the head with a pipe after questioning him about a missing pair of shoes. Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in Salem around 3:30 Monday afternoon and saw a man covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The suspect pictured above has been identified. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community’s support. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in an ongoing investigation for a shoplifting incident that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving. The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

