BBC
Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously
The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street
Downing Street says President Vladimir Putin's call-up of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing. Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to protect Russia's territorial integrity. No 10 condemned Russia's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to support Ukraine. Prime...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin orders partial mobilisation after facing setbacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine after suffering setbacks on the battlefield. Mr Putin said the partial mobilisation was necessary to ensure Russian territorial integrity. Protests broke out in Russia following the announcement, with more than 750 people arrested, according to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia reveals exemptions as men flee call-up
Russia's defence ministry has revealed a host of occupations it says will be exempted from conscription aimed at boosting its war effort in Ukraine. IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will escape the "partial mobilisation" announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Around 300,000 citizens face being...
Tunisia delays case against opposition leader
TUNIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge on Wednesday put off a terrorism hearing against the main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi until November, and said he would not be held in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.
BBC
UK considering options after access to EU research scheme stalls
The government is "urgently" considering its next steps after its attempts to join a key EU research scheme once again stalled. The UK has been seeking to access Horizon Europe, the EU's €95.5bn (£81.2bn) scientific funding programme, since it left the EU. The government said the EU "continues...
Tory MPs angrily challenge Rees-Mogg’s fracking revival plan
Energy secretary considers bypassing local planning rules as backbenchers voice opposition
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians flee to border after military call-up
Russian men are attempting to leave the country to avoid a military call-up for the Ukraine war. Queues have formed at border crossings since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation on Wednesday, which could see 300,000 people summoned to fight. The Kremlin says reports of fighting-age men fleeing...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Disputed polls open and climate of 'total fear'
Four occupied regions of Ukraine have begun holding self-styled referendums on joining Russia. Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, the votes are taking place over five days just behind the front line. Reports speak of soldiers going door to door to collect votes on the first day.
PR agencies bidding for UK Covid inquiry risk ‘farcical conflict of interest’
Listening Project contract will be awarded to one of 12 pre-approved firms, many of which worked for government during pandemic
BBC
Iran: CNN cancels interview with Iranian president over headscarf demand
Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour cancelled an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after he demanded she wear a headscarf for their meeting in New York. Amanpour pointed out that no previous presidents had requested this when she interviewed them outside Iran. She says a Raisi aide told her it...
IMF's board seen backing 'food shock window,' aiding Ukraine and others
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's board is expected to approve a new "food shock window" in the next few weeks that will allow the global lender to provide emergency funding to Ukraine, the head of the fund's European department said on Thursday.
Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions
BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday. The speed of victory, however, will depend in large part on the pressure that Ukraine’s allies place on Russia, said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine is currently running a monthly fiscal deficit of 5 billion euros (dollars), compared with a shortfall of 7 billion euros the country had projected for the whole of 2022 before the war started. Prewar forecasts of 3-4% economic growth in 2022 have also been dashed, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 30-40% this year as factories lie in ruins and vast tracts of Ukraine’s fertile land are inaccessible or too dangerous to farm, Ustenko said.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia arrests hundreds as call-up sparks protests
Russian police are reported to have arrested hundreds of protesters rallying against the Kremlin's decision to call up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine. Russian human rights group OVD-Info put the total at more than 1,300. The largest numbers arrested were in St Petersburg and Moscow. Dozens were...
Energy support for businesses to cost ‘tens of billions’, Rees-Mogg says; firms and schools fear cliff edge – business live
Capping electricity and gas for six months won’t provide long-term security, schools and hospitality firms fear, as business secretary hints at more support
BBC
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health
Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
