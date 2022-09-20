BOSTON -- Health officials warn we could have a significant surge in COVID cases this winter. Doctors are people 12 and up to get the shot no later than Halloween. We are not done with COVID and COVID is not done with us, and won't be for a long time so we need to get used to the idea of needing periodic boosters, just like we do with the flu. The new boosters produced by both Pfizer and Moderna provide additional protection against Omicron BA.5 which is still the dominant variant nationwide. Getting the vaccine before Halloween will allow ample time to build immunity before cold and flu season hits and help slow the spread of the virus. The more people who get vaccinated, the lower the risk for a significant surge this winter.

