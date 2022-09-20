ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
Richard Krebs

A Celebration of Life for MSG Richard Krebs, ARMY (Ret), age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Peters will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Richard was born on...
Christopher Blake Williams

Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
Richard St. Pierre

Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage

Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
TN Composites to expand Tennessee factory

Ebbtide Holdings LLC, doing business as TN Composites, has announced plans to invest $23.1 million in its boat manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tenn. The project, expected to take three to five years, is expected to create 132 jobs over the next five years. The expansion will include a campus...
Wheeler Wayne Pryor, Jr.

Mr. Wheeler Wayne Pryor Jr., age 86 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Wheeler was born in Paducah, KY on August 24, 1936, the son of the late Wheeler W. and Margurette Williams Pryor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Judith...
Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)

Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
