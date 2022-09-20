Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO