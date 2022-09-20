Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
clayconews.com
Governor Bill Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives in Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN – Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1st as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
clarksvillenow.com
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
Schools look to recruit substitute teachers amid staffing shortages
School districts around the state continue to battle staffing shortages by incentivizing recruitment of teachers, bus drivers and maintenance staff, but they also need more substitutes.
clarksvillenow.com
The New Gallery presents ‘One More River’ to continue exhibition season
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, continues the 2022-23 exhibition season with One More River, a solo exhibition by Miami-based artist Friday. “I am excited to introduce the work of Chris...
clarksvillenow.com
Richard Krebs
A Celebration of Life for MSG Richard Krebs, ARMY (Ret), age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Peters will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Richard was born on...
Advocate for gender rights pushes back on Vanderbilt clinic controversy
The fallout continues over a conservative blogger's post about Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic.
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Blake Williams
Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
clarksvillenow.com
Richard St. Pierre
Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
Fox47News
Tennessee medical center responds to social media outcry surrounding its transgender clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is responding to the claims made on social media by Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator and columnist for The Daily Wire. "They now castrate, sterilize, and mutilate minors as well as adults, while apparently taking steps to hide this activity...
floridianpress.com
Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage
Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Ty Burdine graduates from FBI National Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers...
thefabricator.com
TN Composites to expand Tennessee factory
Ebbtide Holdings LLC, doing business as TN Composites, has announced plans to invest $23.1 million in its boat manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tenn. The project, expected to take three to five years, is expected to create 132 jobs over the next five years. The expansion will include a campus...
Banned books prominently displayed for week of conversations on censorship
This week is Banned Books Week and libraries around Nashville are actually putting some of these controversial novels front and center.
clarksvillenow.com
Wheeler Wayne Pryor, Jr.
Mr. Wheeler Wayne Pryor Jr., age 86 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Wheeler was born in Paducah, KY on August 24, 1936, the son of the late Wheeler W. and Margurette Williams Pryor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Judith...
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
paydayreport.com
Railroad Workers Call for Mass Picketing Weds – 7 Immigrant Nashville Women Fired for Organizing – Esty Sellers Form 1st Union of Esty Sellers
Greetings from the Burgh, where I’m getting ready to leave to cover the election in Brasil in a week. I’ve been hustling to fundraise to replace a broken iPhone and cover other travel costs before heading out on Sunday. $600 Needed to Hire Freelance Local Reporters in Brasil.
clarksvillenow.com
Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)
Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
