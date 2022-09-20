ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Comments / 0

Related
People

Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Independent

Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers

The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
DES PLAINES, IL
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#The Lottery#The National Lottery#Allwyn Entertainment#The Gambling Commission
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
BBC

King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home

As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Lottery
Fortune

The four-day workweek could help combat inflation

Putting aside the well-documented improvement to productivity, four-day workers could save thousands by avoiding the costs of childcare and commuting. Transitioning to a four-day workweek could save workers more than just their sanity—for working parents, it could mean saving thousands per year in childcare and commuting costs. That calculation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy