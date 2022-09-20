Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Longtime Redding community leader and MLK Center founder honored this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — She was a community leader and 75-year-old Fran Brady will be rightfully honored in Redding this weekend. Her accomplishments are too numerous to mention: an Enterprise High Graduate, she was a social services worker until she retired, but she was so much more. She was on...
krcrtv.com
Crews responding to vegetation north of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire northeast of Shasta Lake. According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), the fire is burning southwest of Big Bend. The fire has been named the Hogback Fire. No details on the size of the fire have...
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay Gardens closed for Redding Garden of Lights preparation
REDDING, Calif. — It may only be the first day of fall, but preparations are already in place for the Redding Garden of Lights this winter. Turtle Bay Exploration Park announced the Botanical Gardens will be closed starting Monday, September 19, to prepare for the annual light show. This...
krcrtv.com
Staffing shortages impact Redding Veterans Home; how you can help
REDDING, Calif. — Staffing shortages in healthcare are being felt across the country and even, right here, in the Northstate; impacting our veterans. Redding’s Veterans Home of California is known for its work serving and housing local vets. However, Administrator Jessica Koppes said they, along with the rest of the nation, are dealing with a staffing shortage and are actively looking to hire more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
'2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival' coming to Sundial Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — The 13th year of celebrating Redding pride kicks off. The "2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival" is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sundial Bridge. The festivities are built around supporting and uniting the LGBTQIA+ community. There will be dinner,...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: James Crockett, Redding City Council
REDDING, Ca. — We are less than two months away from election day in California, and that means it’s time for another “Know your Candidates.”. KRCR has now interviewed 7 of the 10 candidates for Redding City Council in 2022, and on Friday, it was James Crockett who sat down with Sam Chimenti.
krcrtv.com
Civil War reenactment coming to Historic Hawes Farm
REDDING, Calif. — The Historic Hawes Farm will serve as the setting for an American Civil War reenactment Sept. 24 and 25. The reenactment will represent the 72nd New York infantry, which fought the rebellion for three years at Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Camps will open at 9 a.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Cardigan Fun Walk at Anderson River Park for Mister Rogers' Day
ANDERSON, Calif. — It's going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood this Saturday, and the neighborhood will be Anderson River Park where it's Mister Rogers' Day. Once again, the Anderson High School Band will get things started. This is the fourth-annual Cardigan Fun Walk and Day of...
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Shasta Lake man and his dog missing since Monday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Shasta County man last seen leaving his home with his dog on Monday this week, Sept. 19. Family members and police confirmed Jacoby Oates has been reported missing after not being contacted...
krcrtv.com
Retired rock guitarist opens music studio in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding has added another new business: Sundial Studios, located off Yuba Street in what’s been dubbed “The Basement.”. The music studio is run by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jesse Lawson, who is known in the music industry for being a part of the popular rock band Sleeping with Sirens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl located in home near Redding school, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A repeat offender was arrested after officers found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in Redding, according to police. Police said 29-year-old Jaxon Bryant was arrested after they searched his home and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a scale and drug paraphernalia. Bryant's home is located near an elementary school...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police's new Bike Team: a unique spin on policing
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police's new Bike Team should really be rolling by the end of 2022—pun intended, of course. are on the way. But, for now, the team consists of just two officers: Ryan Frank and Chad Gross. As small as their team might be, Frank and Gross are an integral part of the Redding Police Department's (RPD) growing Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU).
QSR magazine
El Pollo Loco Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Northern California and Southern Oregon
El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years. The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, Inc., an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
krcrtv.com
Getting earthquake ready this National Preparedness Month
REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month, and while we often focus our attention on wildfires, earthquakes also pose a threat to communities in the Northstate. On Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred just 23 miles west of Red Bluff, and a total of eight minor earthquakes have been measured in the region over the past week. While none of these caused any damage, the potential for an impactful event always looms. For advice on how you can prepare yourself for earthquakes, we spoke with the Jose Lara of the California Office of Emergency Services. Serving as the Seismic Hazards Branch Chief, Lara laid out the best steps to be prepared for an earthquake here in a tectonically active region.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police looking for man involved in hit and run crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who fled from the scene of a crash on North Market Street. At approximately 1:11 p.m. Friday, officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle collision between a 2016 Nissan sedan and a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck on North Market Street at Benton Drive.
krcrtv.com
California leads in opioid deaths; Dignity Health honored for prevention efforts
REDDING, Calif. — More than 100.000 people died as a result of drug overdoses in 2021 and California is leading in the number of deaths, according to the CDC. However, staff at Mercy Medical branches are working to get people help. Elizabeth Pulatie, who is the chief nurse executive...
Comments / 0