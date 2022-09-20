REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month, and while we often focus our attention on wildfires, earthquakes also pose a threat to communities in the Northstate. On Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred just 23 miles west of Red Bluff, and a total of eight minor earthquakes have been measured in the region over the past week. While none of these caused any damage, the potential for an impactful event always looms. For advice on how you can prepare yourself for earthquakes, we spoke with the Jose Lara of the California Office of Emergency Services. Serving as the Seismic Hazards Branch Chief, Lara laid out the best steps to be prepared for an earthquake here in a tectonically active region.

