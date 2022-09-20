As students’ needs change, the Mississippi State University Libraries are striving to change too. According to Stephen Cunetto, Associate Dean for Community Relations & Strategic Initiatives, one of the most significant changes is how students use the library as a space. In recent years, students have wanted more study spaces in the MSU libraries, both for individual study and collaborative use. As this need increases, and as more and more resources move online, the libraries realize that reevaluating how we use our physical space is important, Cunetto said.

