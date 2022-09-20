Read full article on original website
MSU mechanical engineering professor receives CAREER grant for atomic modeling research
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State faculty member in the university’s Bagley College of Engineering is utilizing a prestigious award from the National Science Foundation to advance his research on the magnetic properties of iron and cobalt, key elements for modern technologies and steel production. Doyl E. “Ted” Dickel, assistant...
MSU ITS unveils new myState portal
Mississippi State Information Technology Services is introducing the new myState portal, which will replace the current portal on Oct. 17. To preview the new portal, log into myState and click the "new myState" link in the top left corner on the main page. Submit feedback by clicking "My Actions." If...
MSU ITS, Adobe partnering for Friday digital literacy webinar
Mississippi State Information Technology Services is partnering with Adobe to host “Adobe Creative Digital Literacy,” a webinar scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday [Sept. 23]. Creative digital literacy project examples will be shared across curriculum for instructional adoption. Additionally, an overview of Creative Cloud programs available for faculty, staff and students will be demonstrated.
Emergency manager at MSU emphasizes ongoing training availability
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State has completed several recent training sessions to prepare students, faculty and staff for potential emergency scenarios, and the university’s emergency manager is reminding the campus community that ongoing training sessions are available in person and online. Brent Crocker said a series of emergency preparedness and...
Survey seeks ideas on how to reimagine space
As students’ needs change, the Mississippi State University Libraries are striving to change too. According to Stephen Cunetto, Associate Dean for Community Relations & Strategic Initiatives, one of the most significant changes is how students use the library as a space. In recent years, students have wanted more study spaces in the MSU libraries, both for individual study and collaborative use. As this need increases, and as more and more resources move online, the libraries realize that reevaluating how we use our physical space is important, Cunetto said.
Application window opens for three prestigious MSU awards
Mississippi State is now accepting applications for three prestigious awards: the 2023 Grisham Master Teacher Awards, the 2023 Donald Zacharias Early Career Undergraduate Teaching Excellence Awards and the 2023 Alumni Association Graduate and/or Professional Teaching Excellence Awards. Interested faculty must submit an electronic application in PDF format to the MSU...
Intellectual Property Week training sessions scheduled
The Mississippi State Office of Technology Management is hosting Intellectual Property Week training sessions next week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. No prior IP experience is required! Speakers are USPTO experts and session content is tailored to appeal to a broad audience. Participants will interact with USPTO personnel, MSU researchers, students and entrepreneurs. The in-person location is Room 813, 301 Research Boulevard in the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park.
MSU Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week, September 18-24
Mississippi State University Libraries joins libraries across the country in celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week, September 18-24. Focusing on the theme, “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us,” libraries are using social media, events, displays and more to highlight the important of free access to information.
The First of Fall
The first signs of fall weather are starting to appear as autumnal tones gradually make their appearances within the flower beds of MSU's Chapel of Memories. While summer heat has remained persistent throughout September, cooler temperatures are expected next week with highs in the upper 70s.
