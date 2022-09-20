Read full article on original website
Related
She defeated Sarah Palin. But Mary Peltola and her hometown face bigger problems
Mary Peltola will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. The place she grew up faces a series of existential threats.
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
The Weather Channel
Alaska's Weekend Coastal Flooding Knocked Homes From Foundations (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok struck western Alaska over the weekend as the worst storm to hit the area in half a century. The storm's waves caused flooding and damage along 1,000 miles of the state's coastline. Photos show the extent of the flooding. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska Republicans should ‘rank the red’ to win in November
For the first time in 50 years, Alaska is represented by a Democrat in the U.S. House. Congrats to Congresswoman Mary Peltola, who is the first Alaska Native person serving in Congress, filling out the rest of the late Don Young’s term through the end of the year. On...
Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger
It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
Harrowing Videos and Photos Show Severe Alaska Flooding Amid 'Worst' Storm
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said Saturday that he declared "a disaster for communities impacted" by the extreme weather.
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
RELATED PEOPLE
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
'Angry sea': Huge storm floods roads, homes in Alaska as governor declares disaster
On Saturday, photos showed Alaska roads covered with floodwater and the tide reaching homes.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona was beginning to whip the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday and may strike the latter as a hurricane Sunday, posing threats of flooding and mudslides forecasters say could be "life-threatening."
LOOK: Alaska Experiences Worst Coastal Flooding in Decades Amid Massive Storm
Blame the remnants of Typhoon Merbok for giving parts of Alaska its worst flooding in a half century. But the water had started to recede by Sunday. The storm impacted more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coast line. Jeremy Zidek, the spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the flooding effected some of the most remote areas of the United States.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands
Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. Fiona was packing sustained winds of 130 mph. It's expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The U.S. State Department issued...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
KYUK
Drinking water a top concern for local leaders after Western Alaska storm
Hundreds of people in Western Alaska have been unable to drink water straight from the tap this week following the storm surge from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Residents in Chevak have been boiling their water for the last five days. After the storm, Chevak was without power for nearly...
Comments / 0