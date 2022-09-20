ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
The Atlantic

Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger

It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
The Independent

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat

An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
Slate

Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Alaska Experiences Worst Coastal Flooding in Decades Amid Massive Storm

Blame the remnants of Typhoon Merbok for giving parts of Alaska its worst flooding in a half century. But the water had started to recede by Sunday. The storm impacted more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coast line. Jeremy Zidek, the spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the flooding effected some of the most remote areas of the United States.
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
CBS News

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands

Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. Fiona was packing sustained winds of 130 mph. It's expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The U.S. State Department issued...
PLANetizen

Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums

In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
The Center Square

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
