Knoxville, TN

Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
Sports
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
Wolverine TV: Will Michigan flip Brandon Davis-Swain from Notre Dame?

Michigan hosted a number of highly touted recruits for unofficial visits over the weekend, including Top 100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. The in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others. However, the Irish have...
5 Best Tennessee Whiskeys: Outsider-Approved Whiskey Brands That Are 100% Made in Tennessee

With iconic brands like Jack Daniel’s and George Dickel calling Tennessee home, the whiskey game has been strong (and smooth) in the Volunteer State for more than 100 years. And in 2009, when Tennessee legislators enacted laws to allow more than three dozen counties (instead of just three) to begin producing whiskey and other spirits, the distillery game began to boom. Now, Tennessee boasts dozens of distilleries, including many that specialize in “Tennessee Whiskey.”
