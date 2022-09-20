Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old SEC rivals meet again on Rocky Top, this time in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Tennessee comes in at a perfect 3-0 and with a win over a ranked Pittsburgh team, while Florida sits ...
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football preview, prediction
Notre Dame is coming off Win No. 1 of the Marcus Freeman era and now takes it on the road to ACC Country against North Carolina in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Freeman is coming off his first win as Irish head coach, a close, 7-pointer at home to Cal, while the Tar Heels are ...
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans
Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
Host Says Dolly Parton Might Be Unavailable for ‘College GameDay’
The internet immediately called for her appearance when they learned the show was heading for Knoxville.
Behind Enemy Lines: Vols Wire's Dan Harralson gives his take on Tennessee
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off in Neyland Stadium on Saturday in a battle of two historic Southeastern Conference foes. Both teams enter Week 4 of college football ranked in the top 25 of both major polls though one has looked much better so far than the other during the opening weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
College football odds, point spreads, game lines for Week 4 schedule of games
Week 4 of the college football schedule is upon us, and with it the updates on the latest game lines, point spreads, and odds for the best games. There are three games on tap with top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including two key matchups in the SEC, and one ACC clash. Let's take a look at ...
Wolverine TV: Will Michigan flip Brandon Davis-Swain from Notre Dame?
Michigan hosted a number of highly touted recruits for unofficial visits over the weekend, including Top 100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. The in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others. However, the Irish have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowTexas A&M: So far this Aggies defense is as advertised, ranking ...
Coveted OL Vysen Lang Previews Tennessee Official Visit
Tennessee is set to host coveted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang on an official visit this weekend as the No.11 Vols take on No.20 Florida in an early season showdown. The 6'5", 325lbs Lang, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, previews the upcoming trip with Volunteer Country. ...
5 Best Tennessee Whiskeys: Outsider-Approved Whiskey Brands That Are 100% Made in Tennessee
With iconic brands like Jack Daniel’s and George Dickel calling Tennessee home, the whiskey game has been strong (and smooth) in the Volunteer State for more than 100 years. And in 2009, when Tennessee legislators enacted laws to allow more than three dozen counties (instead of just three) to begin producing whiskey and other spirits, the distillery game began to boom. Now, Tennessee boasts dozens of distilleries, including many that specialize in “Tennessee Whiskey.”
Game Prediction: No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida Gators
Florida has had a brutal schedule so far, while Tennessee has looked as good as it has in a long time. But can they finally get over the pan-handle-sized hump against the Gators?
Comments / 0