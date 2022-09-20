ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Releases Fall Enrollment Numbers

Texas A&M releases fall enrollment numbers that are reported to the state legislature and the Texas coordinating board of higher education. Headcount on the 20th official class day at the College Station and health science center (HSC) campuses had a combined total of 71,871. That is up from 70,458 last fall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

USPS College Station hosts job fair to fill open positions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United States Postal Service office in College Station hosted a job fair for applicants on Wednesday afternoon between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Xandria James-Ward, the Manager for Workforce Planning, said that the job fair saw 55 applicants within the first hour of operation. Ward also noted that she was shocked at the amount of people who showed up to apply for jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late

On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

