KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
wtaw.com
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With Partner Agency Catholic Charities Of Central Texas
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince and John Baci of UWBV partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver. Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas” on Spreaker. Additional information...
kwhi.com
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
KBTX.com
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M professor and NASA researcher, Zhengdong Cheng, pleaded guilty to charges related to lying about his connections to China. Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud. A federal judge in Houston accepted a plea deal. As...
wtaw.com
Water Consumption In Bryan And College Station Returns To Levels Before Last Month’s Rainfall
The return of near triple digit temperatures has brought back higher water consumption in Bryan and College Station. Neither city removed voluntary conservation measures following rainfall the two weeks before Labor Day. Bryan public works director Jayson Barfknecht said it was discussed during the August rain but no action was...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Hires School Resource Deputies For Elementary And Intermediate Campuses
The Brazos County sheriff’s office and College Station ISD school board members agree to deploy two more school resource deputies. CSISD deputy superintendent Molley Perry says both will serve intermediate and elementary campuses as a positive law enforcement presence by being mentors and problem solvers. This will give CSISD...
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates. KRHD asks students: Are incapacitating drugs a threat at local gatherings?
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Releases Fall Enrollment Numbers
Texas A&M releases fall enrollment numbers that are reported to the state legislature and the Texas coordinating board of higher education. Headcount on the 20th official class day at the College Station and health science center (HSC) campuses had a combined total of 71,871. That is up from 70,458 last fall.
fox44news.com
Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
USPS College Station hosts job fair to fill open positions
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United States Postal Service office in College Station hosted a job fair for applicants on Wednesday afternoon between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Xandria James-Ward, the Manager for Workforce Planning, said that the job fair saw 55 applicants within the first hour of operation. Ward also noted that she was shocked at the amount of people who showed up to apply for jobs.
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
wtaw.com
Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late
On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
KWTX
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
mocomotive.com
Thousands of homes are coming to Montgomery County. See the 5 biggest developments
Residential development in and around Conroe is continuing with dozens of new subdivisions under construction. Here’s a look at a few of those housing projects. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Thousands-of-homes-are-coming-to-Montgomery-17452103.php.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
kwhi.com
FORMER COLLEGE STATION BAR OWNER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR WIRE FRAUD
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
