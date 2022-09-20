Read full article on original website
Closures On Stretch Of Southern State Parkway In Hempstead Expected To Last 1 Month
State officials announced that a stretch of the Southern State Parkway is set to close on weeknights for about a month. The westbound parkway will be closed weeknights between Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) in Hempstead beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
28-Year-Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On Northern State Parkway In North Hempstead
A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday, Sept. 22, in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island highway. State Police in Nassau County were called shortly after 1 a.m. with reports of a motorcycle crash in North Hempstead on the Northern State Parkway. Investigators determined that Jose Campos-Orellana, of Bay...
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
Amityville Man Nabbed For DWI After Passenger Seriously Injured In Crash, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested for alleged DWI following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger. The crash took place in Islip around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Sunrise Highway. According to Suffolk County Police, Tevin Allen, age 24, of Amityville, was driving a 2018 Nissan...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
longisland.com
Amityville Man Under Arrest After Drunk Driving Crash Seriously Injures His Passenger
LI guide dog non-profit employee arrested for fatally leaving dog in hot van
An employee for a Long Island guide dog training organization was arrested on Wednesday for fatally leaving a dog in a work van on a 90-degree day.
Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store. The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said. The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the...
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
News 12
Police: Man arrested for DWI following crash on Sunrise Highway that seriously injured passenger
longisland.com
Man Seriously Injured After Crashing into Public Works Truck in Shoreham
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Shoreham early this morning. Patrick D’Amico was driving a 2012 Subaru on southbound William Floyd Parkway when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Ford pickup truck. The truck, which had hazard and flashing yellow lights activated, was traveling at a slow speed, partially in the left lane, as part of weed mitigation by Suffolk County Department of Public Works employees.
'I just rushed in': Amazon worker saves Long Island family from burning home
Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route when he saw flames coming from the porch of a house.
News 12
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt. The owner of Hauppauge's Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, began visiting homes with his sloths after a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge temporarily shut down his business. Islip...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police
Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
Holbrook Bar Bouncer Covered Camera Before Fatally Beating 32-Year-Old Customer, DA Says
After removing his shirt and using it to cover a security camera, a bouncer at a New York sports bar brutally beat a 32-year-old customer, who would die in the hospital 11 days later, prosecutors alleged. Long Island’s David Cruz, age 31, of Medford, was indicted for first-degree manslaughter Thursday,...
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
96.9 WOUR
