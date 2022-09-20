Read full article on original website
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock that left a burglary suspect dead. Just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1500 block of 50th Street. Police found 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
1 injured in crash at 43rd and Boston
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a crash that has left a car on its side at 43rd street and Boston avenue. LPD received the call at 4:11 p.m. that a red passenger car was on its side and that one person had sustained moderate injuries. PD confirmed that a gray Nissan was also involved.
LPD searching for suspect that struck pedestrian with vehicle outside of bar
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash in August. According to a police report, police were called to the 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 6:24 p.m. on August 25. An off-duty employee at a cocktail bar […]
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
Man Chases Group From a Lubbock Club, Shoots & Kills Woman
A Lubbock, Texas woman was shot and killed after she and her friends were chased down from an after-hours club and shot at the morning of Saturday, September 17th. Lubbock police were made aware of a female victim, 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia, arriving at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. This was at around 4:15 a.m. Garcia was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the hospital.
Terry County Sheriffs Department Comes Out With A New Program
The Terry County Sheriff’s Department is coming out with a new program to help out the community and to rehabilitate inmates in the County Jail. Sheriff Tim Click started the Outside Working Inmate Program that helps Inmates that have minor offenses or have been assigned to County Jail. The main objective of this program is to not only rehabilitate the inmates but to also help out the community. Sheriff Click had this to say, “This program that I have created is for inmates that have been convicted, to do County Jail time for minor offenses. They can come out to work and get time reduced off their sentence as well as providing a service to the community. The whole point of the program is to rehabilitate them and we are helping them on how to learn to conduct a tractor because we live in West Texas and everybody has a tractor and farmers always need a tractor driver. This could give them training and experience on a tractor so that when they get out they can potentially find a job on a farm or around that profession. We will be working on any city or county owned properties that the County maintains along with the cemeteries so we will help where help is need or if anyone wants our help”.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.
