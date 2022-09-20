ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
knowtechie.com

How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide

Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it. The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with...
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CNET

Skip the iOS 16 FOMO: Download the iPhone Update Today

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is here, and there's a collection of cool new features to try out. There are a few annoying features, too, but you can always disable those. The latest mobile software update includes the ability to unsend and edit text messages, a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos and the battery percentage returning to the status bar. But you can't try them out until you install iOS 16.
Phone Arena

Best apps for Android and iOS in 2022

What are some of the best Android apps on the Google Play Store? What iOS apps you absolutely need to download on your new iPhone 14 Pro or iPad?. In 2022, there are so many apps on both leading mobile app stores, that finding the best ones, be it your run-of-the-mill free app or a paid app for your Android phone, is a tricky task. There's just so much to choose from!
ZDNet

If you need AI-powered voiceovers for your content, Micmonster is 80% off

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're creating any content online, sooner or later, you'll reach a point where DIY just isn't enough. Shooting video, animating, and editing is enough work without having to supply all the dialogue. Plus, high-quality voice acting can be expensive. So if you haven't considered using AI voiceovers, you should know the technology has come a long way. Case in point: Micmonster.
ZDNet

These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
Digital Trends

How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen

The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
Android Police

Why is my Android slow? 8 ways to troubleshoot your phone

With regular, long-term software updates and current midrange devices packing enough power to handle most apps and games, the only real threat to your phone's speed is age. Even budget devices pack a punch these days. From the moment you unbox your shiny new device, you install apps and games and store plenty of junk files that will gum things up. You'll drain and recharge the battery and test the phone to its performance and temperature limits with demanding applications. It's a vicious cycle.
TechCrunch

Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote

This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
ZDNet

Microsoft's October 12 Surface launch: What's on tap

Microsoft's expected fall Surface launch now has an official date: October 12. That's the same day that the company's Ignite IT Pro conference kicks off and the day after Meta holds its Meta Connect metaverse-focused hardware event. Microsoft posted on September 21 a placeholder page for the event on microsoft.com/event...
ZDNet

These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts

You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
