MINNEAPOLIS -- Roughly six weeks after Dr. Cedric Alexander was sworn in as Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner, he announced a plan - along with Mayor Jacob Frey and other local officials - to reduce crime in the city.Called "Operation Endeavor," Frey called it a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime. Using data, these services will be deployed strategically throughout the city.Beginning with downtown, "the ripple effects will be felt city-wide," Alexander said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He was...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO