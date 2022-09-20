— Annual grants and scholarships continue to help audio students realize their full potential in educational programs around the world — New York, NY – The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation’s president Jim Anderson has announced the awardees of AES Educational Scholarships and Grants for Graduate and Undergraduate Studies in Audio Engineering for the upcoming academic year, 2022/2023. The AES Educational Foundation’s awards are made possible by a host of contributions from benefactors, including from manufacturers Audio Precision, Dolby, Genelec and L-Acoustics, and the estates of John Eargle, Emil Torick and the Mary Lee Simpson family.

