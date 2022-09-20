Read full article on original website
Auburn Police: Woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts […]
Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
Juvenile charged with threatening Alabama school for two days in a row, police say
An Alabama juvenile was charged Wednesday after police said the juvenile made two consecutive threats on social media involving a middle school. Opelika police were alerted, evacuated the school and searched the building with explosives-detecting dogs for two days in a row. Threats disrupted school on Tuesday and Wednesday. The...
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
12-year-old arrested after 2 days of threats to Opelika Middle School
A 12-year-old is under arrest after two days of social media threats to an Opelika school. The first threat came Tuesday and targeted Opelika Middle School, according to police. The nature of the threat was not made public. Then, early this morning, investigators became aware of a second threat that...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting in which driver crashed, caused apartment to burst into flames
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident last month in which a truck drove into an apartment building, causing it to explode into flames. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the truck’s driver had been shot in the head. According to the officials with […]
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
Online threat to kill Black people at county fair investigated, police say
Alabama police are investigating an online threat made by someone who said they planned to shoot Black people at a local county fair. The Opelika Police Department reported Tuesday that they were made aware of the threat and immediately began investigating. The threat was made on Facebook and alleged a...
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
