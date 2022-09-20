ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the  Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media.  The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
OPELIKA, AL
WAFF

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man's murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
