UCP of Maine will be celebrating its 20th anniversary
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is returning to Bangor next month as a live event. The annual fundraiser for UCP of Maine is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This is also the first in person celebration in two years. In honor of both milestones, UCP of Maine has...
An Old Town tradition is back this year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years. Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!. There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events. Friday nights...
Common Ground Country Fair is back after the Pandemic
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Over 60,000 people are expected to be at the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year. They are kicking off their 46th annual event Friday and it is all about celebrating rural living. “It was originally started in 1977 as a way to come together....
Hampden Academy principal to sleep in press box, raising money for music program
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The principal at Hampden Academy is once again gearing up to sleep in the press box for a good cause. Starting Wednesday night, Bill Tracy will be escorted to his sleeping quarters during the powder puff football game. The goal is to raise $2,200 by the...
Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th. It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station. Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers...
Palmyra pink pumpkins for a cure
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra with all the money going to cancer causes. Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years. He started the effort in partnership...
Northern Light Acadia working to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day, and Northern Light Acadia Hospital is working to raise awareness. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death statewide. 29,000 Mainers are currently battling Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Northern Light says because Maine’s population is the oldest in the...
All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You may notice something is back where it belongs in Bucksport. All nine flags are flying once again at the Veterans’ Memorial. The flag that represents the U-S Coast Guard was unable to fly after a flagpole malfunction. They say thanks to Nor’East Flag for...
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze wins national contest
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Exciting news for Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant!. The Winnie-the-Pooh themed corn maze was voted best in the country by USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. We visited the maze a few months back and have been following the contest. They say this is...
Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. “If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs. The house, built in 1836, features several...
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: National Recovery Month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Davis Prescott PHD, Northern Light Acadia Hospital joined us on Wednesday. He talks about drug and alcohol addiction and the need to bring addiction and recovery out into the open, to work to remove stigma, and to help people begin a journey of change that improves their overall level of health and wellness.
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
Biz Tips: value of video on social media
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kerrie Tripp, the director of Tourism and Hospitality Marketing for Sutherland Weston Marketing Communication, stopped by. She talks about the value of using video on your social media platforms.
Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross
TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross. It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton. In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many...
An investigation is on going for a burglary at Rockland Congregational Church
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that took place at the Rockland Congregational Church. According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the church on Limerock Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. When officers arrived,...
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
