WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two small businesses in the Cape Fear have been awarded grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. Construkts, Inc., of Winnabow received $75,000.00 to develop a mixed-reality learning platform to advance middle school mathematics education using a framework that supports both traditional and non-traditional learners. This SBIR project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO