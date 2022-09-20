ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 23, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – We are half way done with The 5th Quarter!. See who is building their playoff portfolio. The full show is below!
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

101 NC small businesses win technology grants, including two in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two small businesses in the Cape Fear have been awarded grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. Construkts, Inc., of Winnabow received $75,000.00 to develop a mixed-reality learning platform to advance middle school mathematics education using a framework that supports both traditional and non-traditional learners. This SBIR project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opening Saturday at Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit is set to open this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit is called ‘The Bias Inside Us’. The Museum says the exhibit is an exploration of the social science, psychology,...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Industry
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington adds more Braille, Sign Language books

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has expanded its selection of books available to kids with sensory needs. Their library now holds more books in Braille, American Sign Language and other languages. The Museum also added books that share positive messages on diversity, inclusivity and...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Project Grace lease agreement not approved by LGC, County plans to continue moving forward with library, museum facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Local Government Commission (LGC), which oversees local government’s finances, failed to approve New Hanover County’s lease agreement with Zimmer Development for Project Grace on Thursday. The LGC staff recommended approval of the lease agreement, however, the LGC did not accept...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncw#Earth#Ocean Color#The Moore Foundation#Nanosatellite
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nir Family YMCA hosting Family Service Night next Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington is holding a Family Service Night on September 30th. The Wilmington Fire Department will be there from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for you to meet a firefighter and tour a fire truck. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police hosts inaugural event for National Forensic Science Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police Department held an inaugural event on Thursday evening, that aimed to mentor kids and give them a glimpse into law enforcement careers. About forty middle and high school students gathered at WPD’s headquarters for the kick off of its “CSI Behind the Tape”...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW hosting membership drive this Saturday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a military veteran and have questions about service-related claims or issues, there’s an event taking place this weekend in Brunswick County that may be able to help. Leland VFW Post 12196 will host a membership drive on Saturday, September 24th at...
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy