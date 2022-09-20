Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State funding denied for local nonprofit to acquire Eagles Island land for conservation, public access
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to not award Unique Places to Save funding to support the purchase of roughly 82 acres of land on Eagles Island for conservation and public access. Unique Places to Save, a local...
The 5th Quarter September 23, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – We are half way done with The 5th Quarter!. See who is building their playoff portfolio. The full show is below!
101 NC small businesses win technology grants, including two in Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two small businesses in the Cape Fear have been awarded grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. Construkts, Inc., of Winnabow received $75,000.00 to develop a mixed-reality learning platform to advance middle school mathematics education using a framework that supports both traditional and non-traditional learners. This SBIR project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opening Saturday at Cape Fear Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit is set to open this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit is called ‘The Bias Inside Us’. The Museum says the exhibit is an exploration of the social science, psychology,...
Fate of Project Grace put on hold after motion fails at commission meeting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The local government commission met Thursday in Columbia, NC to discuss the future of Project grace. A motion was put forward at 4:55 pm Thursday to vote on the project’s financing plan, but it failed to get a second motion. The project would redevelop...
Brunswick County resident receives “cool” prize through BEMC and non-profit partnership
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County resident received a brand new heating and air conditioning unit for free Thursday through a partnership with Advanced Energy and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation. The non-profit works with electric utilities and the government to provide families in need with efficient units. Brunswick...
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington adds more Braille, Sign Language books
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has expanded its selection of books available to kids with sensory needs. Their library now holds more books in Braille, American Sign Language and other languages. The Museum also added books that share positive messages on diversity, inclusivity and...
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
Project Grace lease agreement not approved by LGC, County plans to continue moving forward with library, museum facility
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Local Government Commission (LGC), which oversees local government’s finances, failed to approve New Hanover County’s lease agreement with Zimmer Development for Project Grace on Thursday. The LGC staff recommended approval of the lease agreement, however, the LGC did not accept...
Nir Family YMCA hosting Family Service Night next Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington is holding a Family Service Night on September 30th. The Wilmington Fire Department will be there from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for you to meet a firefighter and tour a fire truck. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department...
Wilmington Police hosts inaugural event for National Forensic Science Week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police Department held an inaugural event on Thursday evening, that aimed to mentor kids and give them a glimpse into law enforcement careers. About forty middle and high school students gathered at WPD’s headquarters for the kick off of its “CSI Behind the Tape”...
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
Novant NHRMC and former American Idol winner recognize National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center is recognizing September as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and a former “American Idol” winner made a stop in Wilmington to help get the word out. On Thursday, recording artist Ruben Studdard visited at the hospital’s Wilmington campus...
New Hanover County begins registration for training to prepare residents for emergencies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open to New Hanover County residents for the upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which begins on October 4th. CERT training is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness and response skills, empowering residents to prepare their...
Leland VFW hosting membership drive this Saturday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a military veteran and have questions about service-related claims or issues, there’s an event taking place this weekend in Brunswick County that may be able to help. Leland VFW Post 12196 will host a membership drive on Saturday, September 24th at...
