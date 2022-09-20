ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers

READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
READING, PA
wkok.com

Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition

MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
PENNS CREEK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noses
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Newswatch 16

Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
DUNMORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Kingston man arrested after robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
KINGSTON, PA
local21news.com

Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
EPHRATA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy