WFMZ-TV Online
Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers
READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
wkok.com
Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition
MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
UPDATED: Bank robbed in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — Police Friday said the FNCB Bank on state Route 315 was robbed, possibly by the same person who later hit a bank in Monroe
Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
Mobile home catches fire in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, Pa. — A mobile home fire in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out along Rock Ledge Terrace in Taylor. The family was home, but they all made it out safely. An investigator will determine the cause of the fire. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Water main break causes disruptions in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools. "To be honest...
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus depot to operate on a property on South Main Street in the Preston section of Hanover Township by the Hanover Industrial Park.
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WOLF
Kingston man arrested after robbery
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
