Elon nursing improves interactive environment for second year
Students listen in a NRS 2100, Foundations of Nursing Practice, class on Sept. 20. Sophomore Maddie Xerras said she fell in love with the medical field at a young age when she would go with her father, who is a doctor, to his office. Nursing was perfect for Xerras because after only four years as an undergraduate, she could become a registered nurse — as opposed to going to medical school after college. She chose Elon because she loved the campus, the size of the school and was excited about the new nursing program.
Elon among dozens of universities sued over website accessibility
Elon University website as seen on Sept. 23, 2022. A New York resident has included Elon University in a series of lawsuits alleging the university’s website design violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Emanuel Delacruz filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District...
SGA wrestles with lack of student engagement
179 freshmen cast ballots in their representative election September 2022. This is 10.6% of the 1,692-member class, which is the largest class in Elon’s history. A lack of public attendance at Elon University’s Student Government Association’s recent meetings and a 68% decrease in voter turnout for freshman class elections compared to the year prior have some members of SGA reconsidering the organization’s methods to engage students.
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
Video of student striking Ragsdale High School administrator circulates on social media
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
Alamance-Burlington School stresses 'zero-tolerance policy' after threat at high school
MEBANE, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System officials are stressing the districts zero-tolerance policy after they were made aware of a text message threat and confiscated a BB gun on campus Thursday. The district said the incident happened before school hours so a lockdown was not necessary. District officials said...
GCS leaders detail alleged attack on administrator by student at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, according to Guilford County Schools. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. According to the student handbook, an assault by a student on an adults will result in a 10-day out of school suspension and law enforcement will be called.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Orange County High students get sick after eating snack
Two students were taken to the hospital after eating a snack at Orange County High School on Thursday. The school did not provide the snack.
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Graham gardener helps fight local food insecurity
Ashlie Thomas harvests some of the last vegetables from the summer growing season. Some of those include tomatoes, eggplant and okra. Ashlie Thomas is planting a seed in the Graham community. After moving from South Carolina four years ago, Thomas said she began to realize that diverse food options were...
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
Julia Penchuk
