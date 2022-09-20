ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon nursing improves interactive environment for second year

Students listen in a NRS 2100, Foundations of Nursing Practice, class on Sept. 20. Sophomore Maddie Xerras said she fell in love with the medical field at a young age when she would go with her father, who is a doctor, to his office. Nursing was perfect for Xerras because after only four years as an undergraduate, she could become a registered nurse — as opposed to going to medical school after college. She chose Elon because she loved the campus, the size of the school and was excited about the new nursing program.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon among dozens of universities sued over website accessibility

Elon University website as seen on Sept. 23, 2022. A New York resident has included Elon University in a series of lawsuits alleging the university’s website design violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Emanuel Delacruz filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

SGA wrestles with lack of student engagement

179 freshmen cast ballots in their representative election September 2022. This is 10.6% of the 1,692-member class, which is the largest class in Elon’s history. A lack of public attendance at Elon University’s Student Government Association’s recent meetings and a 68% decrease in voter turnout for freshman class elections compared to the year prior have some members of SGA reconsidering the organization’s methods to engage students.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Elon, NC
Society
City
Elon, NC
FOX8 News

Video of student striking Ragsdale High School administrator circulates on social media

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

GCS leaders detail alleged attack on administrator by student at Ragsdale High School

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, according to Guilford County Schools. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. According to the student handbook, an assault by a student on an adults will result in a 10-day out of school suspension and law enforcement will be called.
JAMESTOWN, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Graham gardener helps fight local food insecurity

Ashlie Thomas harvests some of the last vegetables from the summer growing season. Some of those include tomatoes, eggplant and okra. Ashlie Thomas is planting a seed in the Graham community. After moving from South Carolina four years ago, Thomas said she began to realize that diverse food options were...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBO

Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Julia Penchuk

ELON, NC
nctripping.com

How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
GREENSBORO, NC

