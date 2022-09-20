Students listen in a NRS 2100, Foundations of Nursing Practice, class on Sept. 20. Sophomore Maddie Xerras said she fell in love with the medical field at a young age when she would go with her father, who is a doctor, to his office. Nursing was perfect for Xerras because after only four years as an undergraduate, she could become a registered nurse — as opposed to going to medical school after college. She chose Elon because she loved the campus, the size of the school and was excited about the new nursing program.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO