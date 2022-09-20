Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit
Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team faces big closure ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has seen many teams face the unfortunate situation of being close to shutting down their operations. Which team is facing the same fate ahead of 2023?
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
Over the past two years, Charles “Red” Farmer has had COVID-19. Twice. He has had a heart procedure. Twice. He has had pneumonia. Double pneumonia. Yet the biggest news concerning Farmer occurred just last week. He won a race. Yes, Farmer, who will be 90 years old October...
AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go
AJ Allmendinger says he hasn't had discussions yet about his role in the 2023 Cup Series for Kaulig Racing. The post AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo
NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward
The Toyota teams weren't on the same page as Kyle Busch desperately attempted to hang on to a playoff spot at Bristol. The post Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4
The top four in the current NASCAR Playoffs standings will likely be the four drivers in the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The post Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway
Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Round of 12. Next up is Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting the first event in the second round of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race in May there. A dozen drivers will continue pursuit of the 2022 championship in...
NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing Reveals Fresh New Daniel Suárez Paint Scheme Ahead of Texas Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend in Texas and Daniel Suárez is going… The post NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing Reveals Fresh New Daniel Suárez Paint Scheme Ahead of Texas Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff list is much lighter entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The playoffs’ first round eliminated Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Entering the Round of 12 Sunday are six Chevrolet drivers, four Ford drivers and two Toyota drivers —...
Why Austin Cindric’s Surprising Advancement in the NASCAR Playoffs Won’t Be a One-Time Thing
Austin Cindric surprisingly got through the first round of the NASCAR Playoffs and could surprise again moving forward. The post Why Austin Cindric’s Surprising Advancement in the NASCAR Playoffs Won’t Be a One-Time Thing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch
The first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 is almost here… The post NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
Revved Up: Autoweek Racing Readers Have Their Say, Sept. 21 Edition
We obviously struck a nerve with our debut edition of the Revved Up mailbag last week, as folks had lots to say about it, including on social media. So let’s keep the momentum going with the second edition of Revved Up! And don’t forget to let us know your thoughts!
