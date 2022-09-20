ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Convention Hall, Paramount have played host to many icons, none bigger than Springsteen

By Alex Biese, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

The Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall feel like they were destined to be iconic. Two majestic structures framing the Asbury Park Boardwalk, the venues were built between 1928 and 1930 and were designed by Warren and Wetmore , architects of New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

Convention Hall, the 3,600-seater to the east, and the Paramount, the 1,600-seat theater to the west, are joined by the Grand Arcade, an indoor concourse that's now home to restaurants, bars and shops.

The complex has stood for nearly a century, and has hosted performances by everyone from the Marx Brothers to Jerry Garcia, Tony Bennett to Sasha Velour. But for countless music fans around the world, the site is associated first and foremost with Bruce Springsteen.

The Paramount has been the host of several of Springsteen's signature surprise sightings, from the Light of Day Winterfest to the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

In 2009, he convened the E Street Band on the Paramount Stage to perform "Darkness on the Edge of Town" as a concert film included in a commemorative box set celebrating that watershed album.

Likewise, Springsteen has played Convention Hall with the Gaslight Anthem in 2011. In 2019, after the Springsteen-inspired film "Blinded by the Light" held its premiere at the Paramount Theatre, Springsteen delighted VIP after-party attendees by jamming with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

Born to Run Here’s what the classic Bruce Springsteen album means to fans, song by song

Convention Hall also played host to numerous Christmas season benefit shows starting in 2000 , and it's where ticketed rehearsal performances would be held before the Boss would hit the road.

Both Convention Hall and the Paramount Theatre are currently shuttered . While their future is uncertain, the memories Springsteen created there for his E Street faithful will last forever.

Go : Asbury Park Boardwalk, 1300 Ocean Ave.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Convention Hall, Paramount have played host to many icons, none bigger than Springsteen

