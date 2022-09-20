Want to eat like a Boss at the Jersey Shore? The WindMill in Long Branch's West End has your hot dogs — and more. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been stopping by the iconic hot dog stand for 50 years.

It's about a block down the road from the bungalow where Springsteen wrote much of “Born to Run” — and around the corner, at Brighton Avenue and Second Avenue, from the former location of the Inkwell , where the band used to hang in the late '60 and early '70s.

Springsteen's WindMill stops were more frequent when he would walk in for a late-night snack after a surprise performance at the Stone Pony. One night, the crew kept the place open for the Boss. He was sitting at the counter when there was a banging on the window.

Springsteen and the guys turned around to see a woman flash the Boss.

“It's 3:30 a.m. in Long Branch,” Springsteen said. “I'm going home.”

Springsteen plays no favorites when it comes to Jersey Shore hot dogs. He's also a fan of Max's Famous Hot Dogs, located down the street at 25 Matilda Terrace, just off Ocean Avenue.

Go : WindMill Restaurant, 586 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch's West End; 732-681-9628, windmillhotdogs.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: At the WindMill in Long Branch, Bruce Springsteen finds hot dogs fit for a Boss