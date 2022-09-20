'A mecca for musicians on the Shore scene': The Upstage, where Springsteen developed

Perhaps no single venue was more important to Bruce Springsteen's musical development than the Upstage Club, located on the third story of a building at the corner of Cookman Avenue and Bond Street in Asbury Park.

The small, after-hours club, opened in 1968 by hairdressers Tom and Margaret Potter, hosted a "who's who" of Jersey Shore musical talent. It closed less than three years later.

Springsteen met Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, David Sancious, Garry Tallent and Southside Johnny Lyon there.

Little Steven Van Zandt, who already had befriended Springsteen after meeting him at a Hullabaloo Club, also hung out at the Upstage, along with other local guitar legends like Bill Chinnock, Sonny Kenn, Ricky DeSarno and Billy Ryan.

What drew so many musicians to the Upstage? The all-night jam sessions, which lasted from 1 to 5 a.m. Within the walls of the Upstage, the so-called "freaks, outcasts and misfits" found a haven, Van Zandt said in 2017.

"It was just a real feeling of community," Chinnock told the Asbury Park Press in 1999 (he died in 2007). "Having lived all around the country, I don't draw a parallel to anything else. ... It was a real sense of belonging to a special club."

Born to Run: Here’s what the classic Bruce Springsteen album means to fans, song by song

Springsteen devoted a chapter of his 2016 autobiography, "Born to Run," to the Upstage, describing it as "a mecca for musicians on the Shore scene."

"The accidental presence of a club like the Upstage in Asbury Park was a unique and invaluable resource for the local music scene," Springsteen wrote.

Sonny Kenn called it "a musical college"; DeSarno referred to the Upstage as "rock 'n' roll high school."

Before the Upstage opened, Shore bands tended to perform in their own small geographic areas, rarely venturing far from their home turf. The Upstage brought all the musicians together, and in that small building on Cookman, a bit of magic happened that would have far-reaching impact on the future of rock 'n' roll.

Go : Corner of Cookman Avenue and Bond Street, Asbury Park.

Where to next? Choose an icon on the map or from the list below. Or continue scrolling for a guided tour.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'A mecca for musicians on the Shore scene': The Upstage, where Springsteen developed