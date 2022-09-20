ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

'A mecca for musicians on the Shore scene': The Upstage, where Springsteen developed

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Perhaps no single venue was more important to Bruce Springsteen's musical development than the Upstage Club, located on the third story of a building at the corner of Cookman Avenue and Bond Street in Asbury Park.

The small, after-hours club, opened in 1968 by hairdressers Tom and Margaret Potter, hosted a "who's who" of Jersey Shore musical talent. It closed less than three years later.

Springsteen met Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, David Sancious, Garry Tallent and Southside Johnny Lyon there.

Little Steven Van Zandt, who already had befriended Springsteen after meeting him at a Hullabaloo Club, also hung out at the Upstage, along with other local guitar legends like Bill Chinnock, Sonny Kenn, Ricky DeSarno and Billy Ryan.

What drew so many musicians to the Upstage? The all-night jam sessions, which lasted from 1 to 5 a.m. Within the walls of the Upstage, the so-called "freaks, outcasts and misfits" found a haven, Van Zandt said in 2017.

"It was just a real feeling of community," Chinnock told the Asbury Park Press in 1999 (he died in 2007). "Having lived all around the country, I don't draw a parallel to anything else. ... It was a real sense of belonging to a special club."

Born to Run: Here’s what the classic Bruce Springsteen album means to fans, song by song

Springsteen devoted a chapter of his 2016 autobiography, "Born to Run," to the Upstage, describing it as "a mecca for musicians on the Shore scene."

"The accidental presence of a club like the Upstage in Asbury Park was a unique and invaluable resource for the local music scene," Springsteen wrote.

Sonny Kenn called it "a musical college"; DeSarno referred to the Upstage as "rock 'n' roll high school."

Before the Upstage opened, Shore bands tended to perform in their own small geographic areas, rarely venturing far from their home turf. The Upstage brought all the musicians together, and in that small building on Cookman, a bit of magic happened that would have far-reaching impact on the future of rock 'n' roll.

Go : Corner of Cookman Avenue and Bond Street, Asbury Park.

Where to next? Choose an icon on the map or from the list below. Or continue scrolling for a guided tour.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'A mecca for musicians on the Shore scene': The Upstage, where Springsteen developed

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asbury Park, NJ
Entertainment
City
Asbury Park, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Margaret Potter
Person
Bruce Springsteen
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Musicians#Mecca#Jersey Shore#On The Shore#The Asbury Park Press
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Roselle Park's Nicole Kelly Dies, 43

Three years ago, Robert Kelly lost his wife, Frances Kelly. And then, he mourned the loss of his brother. Earlier this month, Robert found himself grieving yet again, this time the loss of his daughter, Nicole Kelly. Nicole, a Roselle Park native, died on Sept. 9, at 43 years. old.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
PIX11

She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal on LIVE TV

Congratulations to PIX11’s Michelle Ross! She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: she said yes. Watch the moment Robert Tilearcio Jr. popped the question.
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy