ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

‘Meet Cute’ Review: One Viewing of Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s Time-Loop Rom-Com Will Suffice

There’s no meet cute in “Meet Cute,” which is kind of the point. The film, which takes its name from the romantic comedy trope wherein two people meet in an unusual, makes-for-a-good-story kind of way that rarely happens in real life, owes as much if not more to “Groundhog Day” as it does to “When Harry Met Sally…” Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are the would-be couple in Alex Lehmann’s time-loop rom-com, which could have just as easily been named “500 First Dates” for its portrayal of a lovesick woman on a monomaniacal quest to get things just right. The movie itself is more freewheeling than its heroine, deriving much of its charm from a performance that’s well rehearsed on several levels.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bono
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
SFGate

Katey Sagal plays mom to son Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jackson White’s favorite episode of his new Hulu series “ Tell Me Lies ” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, actor Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Microsoft Theater#Nbc#Getty Images#Kenanthompson
SFGate

Netflix Dismisses Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’

Netflix dismissed a copyright lawsuit on Friday that it had filed against the creators of “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”. The court filing did not indicate whether the streaming service had reached a settlement with Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, the creators of the musical. However, the pair had earlier canceled a performance of the musical at Royal Albert Hall in London, which was to take place this week.
LAW
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy