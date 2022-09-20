Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu confesses breakup at Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco
Of all the places for an A-lister to publicly confide about a breakup, Dreamforce is a new one.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
At Dreamforce in San Francisco, Matthew McConaughey says presidential run may be 'inevitable'
"If I'm living right, which I'm trying to, we get pulled into things ... it's inevitable. I didn't choose it, it chose me."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The best bands to see at Portola, San Francisco's newest music festival
The Portola Festival aims to fill the gap left by Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
SFGate
‘Meet Cute’ Review: One Viewing of Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s Time-Loop Rom-Com Will Suffice
There’s no meet cute in “Meet Cute,” which is kind of the point. The film, which takes its name from the romantic comedy trope wherein two people meet in an unusual, makes-for-a-good-story kind of way that rarely happens in real life, owes as much if not more to “Groundhog Day” as it does to “When Harry Met Sally…” Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are the would-be couple in Alex Lehmann’s time-loop rom-com, which could have just as easily been named “500 First Dates” for its portrayal of a lovesick woman on a monomaniacal quest to get things just right. The movie itself is more freewheeling than its heroine, deriving much of its charm from a performance that’s well rehearsed on several levels.
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Katey Sagal plays mom to son Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jackson White’s favorite episode of his new Hulu series “ Tell Me Lies ” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, actor Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode.
I tried to dress myself head-to-toe in free swag at San Francisco's Dreamforce
It worked. Until it didn't.
SFGate
Louise Fletcher, Oscar Winner for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ Dies at 88
The classic film, based on Ken Kesey’s novel and exploring the repressive tendency of authority through the story of the patients and staff of a psych ward, won five Oscars in 1976, including best picture and best actor for Jack Nicholson. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” was the...
My secret to dating in San Francisco is a spreadsheet
Can a data-driven approach to dating lead to love?
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Netflix Dismisses Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’
Netflix dismissed a copyright lawsuit on Friday that it had filed against the creators of “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”. The court filing did not indicate whether the streaming service had reached a settlement with Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, the creators of the musical. However, the pair had earlier canceled a performance of the musical at Royal Albert Hall in London, which was to take place this week.
LAW・
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0