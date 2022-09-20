Read full article on original website
Related
Could Khris Middleton Leave The Bucks Following 2022-23 NBA Season?
Having just a player option left on his contract following the 2022-23 NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to be one of the better players available next offseason.
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. ...
Comments / 0