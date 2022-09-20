Texas Tech linebacker Tyrique Matthews remains ready, humble after career game

Tyrique Matthews has had several people tell him how well he played Saturday against North Carolina State after stepping in for an injured teammate.

But that's not what he wants to hear.

The reason is twofold. Above all, his career highs of five tackles, including one tackle for loss, came in a defeat. Even had the outcome been reversed, celebrating himself isn't in Matthews' nature.

After all — from his perspective — the Red Raiders' linebacker was simply fulfilling his duties.

"A lot of people were telling me, 'Great job. Good job this, good job that,' but I really didn't look at it like that," Matthews said on Tuesday. "… I don't like to think about what I do. I want to just do my job and help the team to do what we do. Since we didn't get the outcome we wanted, it was like my stats don't really matter. … Stats are gonna come if everybody just does their job. If all the other 10 guys I'm on the field with are doing their job, they will help me do my job.

"And that's how we all be successful together."

It's an unsurprising attitude when considering the source. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound senior from Aldine Eisenhower cut his teeth on the special teams unit, an often thankless group that relies on synergy.

"I don't like to be cocky and all of that extra stuff," Matthews said. "I just like to do my job, and I want to have fun with my teammates. … I don't know why I think the way I do, but I love to help others. I want the others to be great, and they will help me be great, knowing that I helped them."

Last season, Matthews led the team in special-teams snaps played and his five tackles on coverage units ranked second on the team.

He transferred that energy to the defense on Saturday. Following Dimitri Moore's hamstring injury in the second quarter, Matthews came off the bench en route to the career outing. Despite the shortage of playing time with the linebacker corps over the course of his career, Matthews said he felt comfortable. He attributed that to his weekly preparation.

"You never know when your name's going to get called," Matthews said. "If you prepare like a starter, then when you go out there on the field, you already know what to do. When you already know what to do, you play fast. … Knowing all the calls is the main priority of mine. If somebody's not lined up the correct way, I blame myself because I want to get my guys lined up in order for them to make a play."

Whether Tech turns to Matthews on defense this week against Texas and star running back Bijan Robinson remains to be seen. Moore operated as the top backup at Tech's field and boundary linebacker positions in the first two games, but Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Moore is questionable.

Either way, Matthews is using the same approach he has for four years in Lubbock.

"It's about 'next man up' mentality," he said. "The guys who are underneath, they've got to make sure they're ready at all times. When you're already ready, you don't have to get ready. … If my name gets called out there in the Texas game, preparing during the week will help me be successful and help the team be successful."

Big 12 football

Who: Texas at Texas Tech

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: Texas 2-1; Texas Tech 2-1

Rankings (AP/coaches): Texas 22/19; Texas Tech NR/NR

Line: Texas by 6½

Last game: Texas 41, Texas-San Antonio 20; North Carolina State 27, Texas Tech 14

Last meeting: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 in 2021 in Austin

TV: ESPN

Fast fact: Tech is playing three ranked opponents in its first four games of a season for the first time since 1978 when the Red Raiders faced No. 9 Southern California, No. 6 Texas and No. 7 Texas A&M in the first four games.