Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .
Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns NFL Week 3 game:
The game can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST time streaming on Amazon Prime .
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Kaylee Hartung will be the reporter.
The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.
The Browns are -220 on the money line in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
The Steelers are +180.
The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.
The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss against the New England Patriots.
The Browns lost to the New York Jets, 31-30.
The Steelers beat the Browns in both games they played last season; 15-10 in Week 8 and 26-14 in Week 17.
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
