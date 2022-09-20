ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns NFL Week 3 game:

The game can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST time streaming on Amazon Prime .

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Kaylee Hartung will be the reporter.

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

More: NFL Week 3 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 3 NFL schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRKXy_0i3RH0CU00

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

The Browns are -220 on the money line in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Steelers are +180.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds :

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss against the New England Patriots.

The Browns lost to the New York Jets, 31-30.

The Steelers beat the Browns in both games they played last season; 15-10 in Week 8 and 26-14 in Week 17.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Hartung
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#Jets#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Texans#Bears Chiefs#Dolphins Eagles#Patriots#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons#Giants#Firstenergy Stadium
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
TAMPA, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy